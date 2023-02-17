Aldi had one of the funniest reactions to the new M&S ’23 carrot gold chocolate egg’

Social Media

Next Tuesday is Pancake Day, the day after that is the start of Lent – and 51 days from now will be Easter Sunday.

Despite the lack of a Lent Calendar, filled with ashes and empty chocolate wrappers, the countdown is on – and it’s most obvious in the shops, where egg and rabbit-shaped treats and gifts fill the shelves.

In M&S, though, they have something extra.

So, who’s ready to start talking about Easter? 🙋🐣 Introducing our new eggs-ellent “23 carrot gold” egg! 🥕🍫 Made from golden blond chocolate before being coated in edible gold leaf, this treat comes complete with salted caramel-filled chocolate bunny ears. 🐰🤤 pic.twitter.com/rO6o9VjJPr — M&S (@marksandspencer) February 15, 2023

So many questions, so little time.

What’s golden blond chocolate? Why is everything salted caramel these days? Is the cup small or is the carrot massive? Isn’t that shape a bit – erm – phallic?

People had thoughts.

That's one way to get your 5 A Day https://t.co/s0YDH4U45V — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) February 16, 2023

why have you Salt Bae'd a carrot — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) February 15, 2023

M&S: We've made a golden chocolate carrot. Me: That tweet has an unusual view:like ratio. pic.twitter.com/vSMeTLPheB — dan barker (@danbarker) February 16, 2023

It's what Jesus would have wanted. — Diane Pearson aka The Duchess (@DianePe23337706) February 16, 2023

I’ve got one of those but it needs new — oh, right, yes. Of course! 😅 https://t.co/OQYiphXJ4O — Sarah Turner (@TheUnmumsyMum) February 16, 2023

is it april 1st already? https://t.co/g0ykXKLoyf — samantha (@unclenchurjaw_) February 16, 2023

This ‘egg’ looks like something that Love Honey would sell 🤷‍♀️ — Jo Morrin (@jo_morrin) February 15, 2023

Call me old fashioned, but I remember a time when eggs were actually egg shaped https://t.co/eR0woVyG5i — Lauren Kilbee (@LKHealthPsych) February 16, 2023

Following on from the Valentine Love Sausage… https://t.co/fWhsa4xVJk — Maureen Hinton (@maureen_retail) February 15, 2023

Another problem is – you see a carrot, you think Kevin.

I guess @marksandspencer have been studying @AldiUK a little too much. When the narcissist loved himself so much he turned into Aldi. Or was it a daffodil? I can't remember pic.twitter.com/YKLNA34pbz — Stephen (@TheDuke3000) February 15, 2023

Iv seen this carrot before somewhere oh yes pic.twitter.com/Xo0n3A7BIP — tail shepard (@alexicage) February 15, 2023

Escalating tensions in the UK supermarket war. M&S have fully goldfingered Aldi's mascot. https://t.co/nsEUdlTOwG — the cass ✨ (@cassesque) February 16, 2023

Aldi, who recently lost a court case over a gin that was deemed to have breached the M&S copyright, stepped in.

Which lawyers did you use to sue us for that gin? Asking for us https://t.co/9qWvU41XB0 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) February 15, 2023

Watch this space.

