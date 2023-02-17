The ‘imaginary kids’ prank didn’t play out like you’d expect
There’s a TikTok trend for pretending to speak to imaginary people, generally in the car, and always to freak out another person.
Like this –
@twinpranks My mans got beef with an￼ imaginary person… wait till the end🤣 #fyp #ghost #beef #funny #TwinPranks ♬ original sound – Josip & Martin
Don’t ask us why – we have no clue. But we really enjoyed this version, in which TikToker Christine pranked her mum, BBetty (not a typo) who both feature in the @bbmoods account, described as ‘TikTok’s original Mom & Daughter Sitcom’.
Watch how it worked out for her.
@bbmoods Replying to @megan_singh HER FACE 😂 She took matters in her own hands 🤣🤣#bbmoods #oursitcom #cedarthehumog #momanddaughter #backseat ♬ original sound – ✨Christine & BBetty✨
We suspect you’d have to get up very early to put one over on BBetty.
These TikTok reactions say it all.
I love this. Trying on my son. 😳
Selma Blair
Mom said if you’re seeing people that aren’t there, then I’m seeing people that aren’t there!! She said we’ll be crazy together. 🥹😂
GenuinelyGage
So funny! She still had your back even if you were crazy 😂
Jessica Stone Gamble
Grandma understood the assignment! 😂😂😂
CrazyDeb
I literally snorted when she got out and opened the back door and helped you yell.
Angelish
I’ve only seen this one video and I watched it like 10 times…
Leotha
I thought she was leaving and then she went off on that back seat 😂
Jordan Ball
We’re with SusieMarie, who said this –
The Oscar goes to her. I laughed so much, grandma was not having it😂😂😂
Follow them for more of their (often very sweary) chats.
READ MORE
This funny fake secret menu drive-thru prank had a festive flavour
Source @bbmoods Image Screengrab