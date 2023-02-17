The ‘imaginary kids’ prank didn’t play out like you’d expect

Entertainment

There’s a TikTok trend for pretending to speak to imaginary people, generally in the car, and always to freak out another person.

Like this –

Don’t ask us why – we have no clue. But we really enjoyed this version, in which TikToker Christine pranked her mum, BBetty (not a typo) who both feature in the @bbmoods account, described as ‘TikTok’s original Mom & Daughter Sitcom’.

Watch how it worked out for her.

We suspect you’d have to get up very early to put one over on BBetty.

These TikTok reactions say it all.

I love this. Trying on my son. 😳

Selma Blair

Mom said if you’re seeing people that aren’t there, then I’m seeing people that aren’t there!! She said we’ll be crazy together. 🥹😂

GenuinelyGage

So funny! She still had your back even if you were crazy 😂

Jessica Stone Gamble

Grandma understood the assignment! 😂😂😂

CrazyDeb

I literally snorted when she got out and opened the back door and helped you yell.

Angelish

I’ve only seen this one video and I watched it like 10 times…

Leotha

I thought she was leaving and then she went off on that back seat 😂

Jordan Ball

We’re with SusieMarie, who said this –

The Oscar goes to her. I laughed so much, grandma was not having it😂😂😂

Follow them for more of their (often very sweary) chats.

Source @bbmoods Image Screengrab