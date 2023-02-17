Ian Hislop tearing into the government for putting asylum seekers in hotels is magnificently done

Politics

It’s always a joy when Ian Hislop is invited to be a panellist on BBC1’s Question Time and Thursday night’s edition didn’t disappoint.

There was this moment when the Private Eye editor got home office minister Robert Jenrick to denounce his own party.

Just Ian Hislop showing Robert Jenrick his backside again 👏🏻👏🏻 #bbcqt “They’re Tories..” pic.twitter.com/7S2t5YDG0e — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) February 16, 2023

And we mention it because it wasn’t the only moment Hislop comprehensively owned the Conservative MP.

The Private Eye man also comprehensively deconstructed the government’s policy of putting asylum seekers up in hotels for months and sometimes years at a time, following the appalling violence outside a Merseyside asylum hotel.

“To blame asylum seekers in hotels for being there, when the system has completely failed, seems to be encouraging people to go round there with hammers, smash up police cars and say it’s your fault you’re here.” Ian Hislop tears into Robert Jenrick #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/1PeFVol441 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 16, 2023

Just magnificently put.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

As always, Ian Hislop is clear headed and enlightened. — Micheal OLainn (@micheal_olainn) February 16, 2023

Let’s start Friday off on a nice note, with Ian Hislop dismantling the governments response to asylum seekers in hotels 👏🏽

pic.twitter.com/AZ5oCmit1o — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 17, 2023

Ian Hislop, national treasure. — Bob Memery (@BobMemery) February 16, 2023

As usual – Ian Hislop generally gets it right. https://t.co/G1FjgV3z5K — Jenny M 💙🇺🇦 (@abbyaug) February 17, 2023

Jesus…..we need Hislop more than ever, and more Hislops! — Norma Rigg (@Limefield) February 16, 2023

And finally, because we can’t get enough of Hislop on last night’s QT, this.

Jenrick, “We are going to remove people to safe third country like Rwanda.” Hislop, “The way you can still say Rwanda with a straight face is an extraordinary achievement.” Wishart, “Peas get processed, people don’t get processed.” #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/Kgtz49NasV — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 16, 2023

Oh go on then, and this.

Ian Hislop criticises Robert Jenrick, “Saying let’s not be woke, is a diverting and pointless response.” #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/8J8NOvbDiw — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 16, 2023

Source Twitter @implausibleblog