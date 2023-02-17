Politics

Ian Hislop got Robert Jenrick to denounce his own party and it was magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated February 17th, 2023

To BBC1’s Question Time, where home office minister Robert Jenrick was naturally keen to turn attention away from his own government’s failings by highlighting local council inefficiencies.

In particular, the former local government minister shared his concerns about ‘some of the most egregious waste’ he had seen in a string of Labour-run councils.

Fellow panellist Ian Hislop joined in, just in case there were any councils the Conservative MP had forgotten, and it was just fabulous.

Inject it into our veins.

And here’s what (spoof) former Tory MP Sir Michael Take made of that.

To conclude …

Source @Mrbaiti