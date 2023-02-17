Ian Hislop got Robert Jenrick to denounce his own party and it was magnificent

Politics

To BBC1’s Question Time, where home office minister Robert Jenrick was naturally keen to turn attention away from his own government’s failings by highlighting local council inefficiencies.

In particular, the former local government minister shared his concerns about ‘some of the most egregious waste’ he had seen in a string of Labour-run councils.

Fellow panellist Ian Hislop joined in, just in case there were any councils the Conservative MP had forgotten, and it was just fabulous.

Just Ian Hislop showing Robert Jenrick his backside again 👏🏻👏🏻 #bbcqt “They’re Tories..” pic.twitter.com/7S2t5YDG0e — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) February 16, 2023

And here’s what (spoof) former Tory MP Sir Michael Take made of that.

Question Time last night:

Robert Jenrick is a thoroughly decent young man.

Look how the BBC allows him to be BULLIED by Ian Hislop.

Hislop is threatening & violently offensive.

Robert did so well to finish his point.

To conclude …

