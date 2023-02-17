Animals

People love this corgi’s mid-fight comedy timeout for a drink

Poke Staff. Updated February 17th, 2023

Corgis have never been more popular than they are now. Whether it’s because of a nostalgic link to the late Queen or the desire to have smaller dogs for smaller homes – perhaps just because they’re great pets – we don’t know.

One corgi showed off its cheeky personality during a barking match with a much bigger dog.

@uspetlove Corgi: Take a minute off🤣🤣#dog #dogsoftiktok #funny #funnyvideos #pet #corgi #fyp #foryou #goldenretriever #lol #meme #puppy ♬ Tubarão Te Amo – DJ LK da Escócia & Tchakabum & Mc Ryan SP

Full marks to the golden retriever for respecting the timeout rules.

TikTok users loved it.

So did tweeters.

It put quite a few people in mind of the same thing.

READ MORE

This video of a pair of jousting corgis went viral because, well, watch

Source @uspetlove H/T @SlaterJonathan4 Image Screengrab