People love this corgi’s mid-fight comedy timeout for a drink

Corgis have never been more popular than they are now. Whether it’s because of a nostalgic link to the late Queen or the desire to have smaller dogs for smaller homes – perhaps just because they’re great pets – we don’t know.

One corgi showed off its cheeky personality during a barking match with a much bigger dog.

Full marks to the golden retriever for respecting the timeout rules.

TikTok users loved it.

So did tweeters.

I needed this today. He takes a break. Lol pic.twitter.com/APGRHBn6j0 — Slater Jonathan (@SlaterJonathan4) January 3, 2023

Good timeout management by the corgi pic.twitter.com/xQG7r2O2bJ — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 4, 2023

It put quite a few people in mind of the same thing.

Reminds me of a looney tunes cartoon. The sheep dog and wylie coyote go at it all day, then clock out and walk home together. https://t.co/yCr96oeI5d — I call Bullshit (@JoshZembower) January 4, 2023

Source @uspetlove H/T @SlaterJonathan4 Image Screengrab