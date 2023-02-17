People love this corgi’s mid-fight comedy timeout for a drink
Corgis have never been more popular than they are now. Whether it’s because of a nostalgic link to the late Queen or the desire to have smaller dogs for smaller homes – perhaps just because they’re great pets – we don’t know.
One corgi showed off its cheeky personality during a barking match with a much bigger dog.
@uspetlove Corgi: Take a minute off🤣🤣#dog #dogsoftiktok #funny #funnyvideos #pet #corgi #fyp #foryou #goldenretriever #lol #meme #puppy ♬ Tubarão Te Amo – DJ LK da Escócia & Tchakabum & Mc Ryan SP
Full marks to the golden retriever for respecting the timeout rules.
TikTok users loved it.
So did tweeters.
I needed this today. He takes a break. Lol pic.twitter.com/APGRHBn6j0
— Slater Jonathan (@SlaterJonathan4) January 3, 2023
Good timeout management by the corgi pic.twitter.com/xQG7r2O2bJ
— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 4, 2023
It's thirsty work. https://t.co/H84gfRIduq
— 🇺🇦🤝🇺🇸 Monty Boa 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@MontyBoa99) January 5, 2023
Dog logic🤣 https://t.co/f4AO6kSymN
— Jutta Jordans 🏳️🌈🚲 (@JuttaJordans) January 4, 2023
It put quite a few people in mind of the same thing.
Reminds me of a looney tunes cartoon. The sheep dog and wylie coyote go at it all day, then clock out and walk home together. https://t.co/yCr96oeI5d
— I call Bullshit (@JoshZembower) January 4, 2023
Source @uspetlove H/T @SlaterJonathan4 Image Screengrab