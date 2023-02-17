A Daily Mail columnist was schooled over her police ‘uniform’ complaint and it just got better and better

Twitter

Of all the things to get concerned about in the case of missing Nicola Bulley, what the police are wearing is obviously not one of them.

Unless you are Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith at press conference yesterday – skin tight navy dress, stilettos, poker straightened hair – whatever happened to a cop uniform! Or is she auditioning for Love Island for midlifers. Show some respect for a missing mother! pic.twitter.com/kTZx9b72vX — Amanda Platell (@amandajplatell) February 16, 2023

There was no shortage of people only too happy to put her right, like these nine for instance …

1.

I wouldn’t normally comment on such poor journalism but this is an absolutely disgraceful comment about a professional senior female police colleague – I did wonder what decade I was in ! https://t.co/IVtJW8f2Mo — Chief Constable Michelle Skeer QPM (@CumbriaChief) February 16, 2023

2.

Shocking comment @DailyMailUK by one of your journalists.

1. Detectives don’t wear uniform

2. Smart dress is exactly what she is wearing

3. Nothing worn here impacts on this persons ability to do their job.

4. How about showing respect for a highly qualified individual? https://t.co/2LmT2svKyT — Andrea Q (@ACQ91) February 16, 2023

3.

As a senior female police officer, reading rubbish like this is, frankly, exhausting. https://t.co/sxQCwr1R9q — Katy Barrow-Grint (@ktbg1) February 16, 2023

4.

It’s difficult enough for women to break that ceiling and hold senior positions without someone criticising their dress sense. If a man had said this we’d call it misogyny. Who cares what she’s wearing. Let’s ensure she can do her job and she does it well. https://t.co/z7Mm5Q8sW9 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) February 17, 2023

5.

With such a serious investigation ongoing & a family appealing for help rather than judgment, the ‘reporting’ turns to wardrobe selection! This dedicated and professional officer is out there working through a complex investigation. Misogynistic comments like this have no place https://t.co/BVHmd3L1eI — CC Amanda Blakeman (@NWP_CCBlakeman) February 16, 2023

6.

Saddened to see this..there is a lady missing and her family and wider community are desperate to find her…and here we are again..constantly judging and blaming women in senior police roles….we really need a kinder society…for now and the future. https://t.co/NvlTMp9KWU — Chief Constable Pam Kelly (@GP_CCKelly) February 16, 2023

7.

Amanda, this inappropriate tweet distracts from the case. It also undermines women in senior public roles and debases them to how they are perceived according to what they wear. https://t.co/vwegvKKjl5 — CFO Justin Johnston QFSM (@Lancs_FireDCFO) February 16, 2023

8.

Perfect example of worst of what has happened in parts of media around the sensitive & complex search for Nicola Bulley Superintendent Smith is a detective so doesn’t wear uniform. She’s also more on her mind than what a clickbait journalist thinks of her choice of office wear. https://t.co/utmW8Qqmrf — Andrew Snowden PCC (@A_J_Snowden) February 16, 2023

9.

Hi Amanda, women can wear wtf they want. Its 2023. https://t.co/NYMFEEiIys — Meeeeee (@DonnaDlm71) February 16, 2023

But perhaps the best exchange was this, after @nickaston6 replied with this.

And Platell’s answer wasn’t entirely the one we were expecting.

Well ill be damned, it’s one way of attempting (and failing) to gain the high ground, just not the one we were expecting.

To conclude …

Jeez! "whatever happened to a cop uniform!" Even if your entire knowledge of policing in the UK was limited to watching one episode of the Sweeney while drunk or hallucinating you'd know detectives don't wear uniform which is why they call the rest of the Plod "uniform" https://t.co/Xeg5SRBOa5 — Meirion Jones (@MeirionTweets) February 17, 2023

