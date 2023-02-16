The Wall Street Journal’s food budgeting tip left a sour taste – 14 tweets that bit back

Round Ups

An article in the Wall Street Journal has gone down like a fly in your porridge after they waded into the cost of living crisis without engaging their brains.

It’s mostly about the rising price of eggs – which is clucking ridiculous in the US right now (As much as $18 per dozen), but as the article is behind a paywall, the headline left people shell-shocked – and their comments panned the WSJ.

1.

If you skip breakfast, lunch and dinner you can save even more money. https://t.co/CCTJDIxt4R — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) February 15, 2023

2.

2020: People are poor because they spend their money on avocado toast! 2023: People are poor because they require food to live. pic.twitter.com/2MQvIcFV27 — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 15, 2023

3.

I can’t afford to read the article telling me not to eat to save money https://t.co/L2cLohaa1t — someone’s mom (@bustelo4babies) February 15, 2023

4.

5.

Did lunch write this?? pic.twitter.com/5NLyI755a9 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 15, 2023

6.

20th century: breakfast is the most important meal of the day 21st century: you’re broke, don’t even think about it pic.twitter.com/5fKimLGtvR — Joaquín Beltrán (@joaquinlife) February 15, 2023

7.

Dont skip breakfast! Eat a journalist! 😋 pic.twitter.com/4059jCLgPD — Victoria 🎀 (@EuphoriTori) February 15, 2023

8.

"I know life can be pretty hard sometimes, but have you ever tried simply starving to death, instead?" Some asshole at the @WSJ https://t.co/Z2OrkOX7FA — Joel for UBI 🌹 (@grillick) February 15, 2023

9.

Skipping breakfast so your boss can renovate their vacation home 🥰 pic.twitter.com/s336fs73YD — James Ray ☭ (@GoodVibePolitik) February 15, 2023

10.

I would recommend companies just stop price gouging instead. But maybe that's just me.https://t.co/t79pPPQgmn — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) February 15, 2023

11.

Want to know how to become a billionaire? Just skip breakfast for 743,000 years. It's that easy.https://t.co/mNlliaYxnt — Patriotic Millionaires (@PatrioticMills) February 15, 2023

12.

Me: I should continue to be fiscally responsible

WSJ: Um — have you tried starving? 😳🙄https://t.co/2OPKT2aT3j pic.twitter.com/H2aBhhKf8n — Brad Carl (@DCBradCarl) February 15, 2023

13.

14.

Wall Street Journal has figured out why people are struggling to make ends meet: They keep wasting money on trivial things like food.https://t.co/BVloRx4hBq — Chris Baker (@chrsbakr) February 15, 2023

More Perfect Union had a better idea.

Or, and hear us out, what if the government stepped in to regulate the giant corporations price-gouging food and made breakfast more affordable. pic.twitter.com/rRIcVAqbvY — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 15, 2023

