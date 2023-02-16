The Wall Street Journal’s food budgeting tip left a sour taste – 14 tweets that bit back
An article in the Wall Street Journal has gone down like a fly in your porridge after they waded into the cost of living crisis without engaging their brains.
It’s mostly about the rising price of eggs – which is clucking ridiculous in the US right now (As much as $18 per dozen), but as the article is behind a paywall, the headline left people shell-shocked – and their comments panned the WSJ.
If you skip breakfast, lunch and dinner you can save even more money. https://t.co/CCTJDIxt4R
— Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) February 15, 2023
2020: People are poor because they spend their money on avocado toast!
2023: People are poor because they require food to live. pic.twitter.com/2MQvIcFV27
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 15, 2023
I can’t afford to read the article telling me not to eat to save money https://t.co/L2cLohaa1t
— someone’s mom (@bustelo4babies) February 15, 2023
Let them eat cake 2023.https://t.co/LVpNOyMSNY pic.twitter.com/cnw3tPWKlW
— Nina 🐙 Byzantina (@NinaByzantina) February 15, 2023
Did lunch write this?? pic.twitter.com/5NLyI755a9
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 15, 2023
20th century: breakfast is the most important meal of the day
21st century: you’re broke, don’t even think about it pic.twitter.com/5fKimLGtvR
— Joaquín Beltrán (@joaquinlife) February 15, 2023
Dont skip breakfast! Eat a journalist! 😋 pic.twitter.com/4059jCLgPD
— Victoria 🎀 (@EuphoriTori) February 15, 2023
"I know life can be pretty hard sometimes, but have you ever tried simply starving to death, instead?" Some asshole at the @WSJ https://t.co/Z2OrkOX7FA
— Joel for UBI 🌹 (@grillick) February 15, 2023
Skipping breakfast so your boss can renovate their vacation home 🥰 pic.twitter.com/s336fs73YD
— James Ray ☭ (@GoodVibePolitik) February 15, 2023
I would recommend companies just stop price gouging instead.
But maybe that's just me.https://t.co/t79pPPQgmn
— Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) February 15, 2023
Want to know how to become a billionaire?
Just skip breakfast for 743,000 years.
It's that easy.https://t.co/mNlliaYxnt
— Patriotic Millionaires (@PatrioticMills) February 15, 2023
Me: I should continue to be fiscally responsible
WSJ: Um — have you tried starving?
😳🙄https://t.co/2OPKT2aT3j pic.twitter.com/H2aBhhKf8n
— Brad Carl (@DCBradCarl) February 15, 2023
Kiss my a$&, @WSJ pic.twitter.com/pQjyz3SY9g
— TheLastUprising – Real Climate Action Now. (@TheLastUprisin1) February 15, 2023
Wall Street Journal has figured out why people are struggling to make ends meet: They keep wasting money on trivial things like food.https://t.co/BVloRx4hBq
— Chris Baker (@chrsbakr) February 15, 2023
More Perfect Union had a better idea.
Or, and hear us out, what if the government stepped in to regulate the giant corporations price-gouging food and made breakfast more affordable. pic.twitter.com/rRIcVAqbvY
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) February 15, 2023
