Round Ups

The Wall Street Journal’s food budgeting tip left a sour taste – 14 tweets that bit back

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2023

An article in the Wall Street Journal has gone down like a fly in your porridge after they waded into the cost of living crisis without engaging their brains.

It’s mostly about the rising price of eggs – which is clucking ridiculous in the US right now (As much as $18 per dozen), but as the article is behind a paywall, the headline left people shell-shocked – and their comments panned the WSJ.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

More Perfect Union had a better idea.

READ MORE

Jack Monroe’s frank rebuttal of an ignorant take on food poverty was the best possible response

Source Image ElasticComputeFarm and vitaliy-m on Pixabay