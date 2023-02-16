This Tinder chat was going nowhere fast and got just the payoff it deserved
Latest in an occasional series, Tinder takedown of the day goes to this exchange which went viral after it was shared by BigPuns who said: ‘A Cage match, but my back gave out.’
Can’t say they didn’t deserve it.
‘You said more words in your first message than her across the whole conversation.’
ZqQC-
‘Yeah, I don’t understand this, lol. As a woman myself who always tries to make sure the convo stays interesting, what is the point if you’re just not gonna put in effort and idk….actually hold a conversation.’
Sea_Information_6134
‘Usually I take it as a sign they aren’t interested, but one time I gave up and stopped messaging this girl who was giving me absolutely nothing and never initiated anything and like a week later she messaged me like “why did you ghost me 🥺”
‘Genuinely don’t understand what she thought would happen.’
TiberiusCornelius
Good old Tinder.
Source Reddit u/BigPuns