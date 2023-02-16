This tale of petty revenge on a cheating ex is making everyone’s day better

Life

There’s nothing like getting your own back on a cheating ex, and this is straight from the top drawer.

It went viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘petty revenge’ and while it is indeed petty, it’s also served cold – very cold – and it’s simply delicious.

The tale was shared by snagleradio78 and it’s a lovely little read.

Boom!

‘This is hilarious. The funniest part to me is after cheating and not talking for a year she still thought she was going to go to the spa and later laugh to her friends about her stupid ex paying for her spa date. She probably even did a pre brag and invited a friend and got embarrassed at the the check in. Good form sir.’

waste0331

And it prompted a fellow Redditor to share something similar and it might be even better.

‘I did this with an ex and his birthday gift. ‘He was hinting hard that he wanted to see a certain band. The tickets were very expensive. I told him that maybe he would get tickets for his birthday, which he did. In his birthday card, I placed 2 neatly folded ticket printouts, one for each of us. ‘He suddenly and conveniently broke up with me a couple of days later, with the concert happening the following weekend. I knew that he was planning to go with whoever he broke up with me for, and I also knew that he was too stupid to know that I could have the tickets reprinted, which would void his copies. (Can you still do that? This was the early days of self-printed tickets.) ‘So I did exactly that. I printed off new tickets, invited my brother, and we had a great time. When we left the venue, I turned on my phone and noticed I had 7 missed calls, over a dozen texts, and a very long and scream-cry-filled voicemail. He had showed up to the venue all ready to impress his new girl with an expensive concert. OOPS! ‘My brother and I sat in the car and laughed at his messages while we waited for traffic to thin out. I never responded and, after a few more hate-filled texts, never heard from him again. ‘Fuck you Howard. ‘Edit: For those asking, it was the Rolling Stones and it happened in the mid-2000s. I’m pretty sure his broke ass never got to see them live, and I hope he thinks of me being partially responsible for that every time he hears Start Me Up on the radio.’

Gorilla1969

Next level stuff.

Source Reddit u/snagleradio78