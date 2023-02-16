This takedown of FIFA after they tweeted their support for a gay footballer is the only response you need

Sport

Leading contender for takedown of the week is surely this, a response to FIFA after the game’s governing body tweeted its support for gay footballer Jakub Jankto.

The Czech international became the game’s highest profile male footballer to come out this week, saying: ‘I want to live my life in freedom without fear.’

Here’s how FIFA replied.

We’re all with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone 🏳️‍🌈❤️ — FIFA (@FIFAcom) February 13, 2023

And this is surely the only response you need.

Weren’t so keen on the pride flag last November and December, were you — Oscar Dayus (@dayusz) February 13, 2023

All the likes it received surely speaks for itself.

And in the unlikely event you need reminding, it was FIFA which banned ‘OneLove’ armbands at the World Cup which were going to be worn by team captains in protest over Qatar’s laws against same-sex relationships.

The exchange went later viral on Reddit.

‘Love football. Hate FIFA.’

morocco3001 ‘Money comes first though.’

istealgrapes “Football is for everyone, but you’re on your own if any abuse happens. We’ll do nothing about it!”

Bortron86

Source Reddit u/Rossumisgaaf