Another episode of Terrible Bosses just dropped – and these 11 tweets say everything that needs to be said

In ‘Why Are Bosses Like This? Episode 2,780,492’, we discover that they think they can put workers on call – permanently.

Although the picture has been bouncing around the internet for a while, a lot of people were seeing it for the first time – and the indignation was rightfully massive.

1.

2.

The only beneficiary will be Gary. No one else will profit. Gary is a rich boy. — Keith Purtell (@keithpurtell) February 13, 2023

3.

I bet Gary is a miserable low-salaried middle manager with no backbone. — Johnny Akzam (@JohnnyAkzam) February 13, 2023

4.

Dear Borg Collective,

Chop chop 👊

There's a good lad/gal 🫡 https://t.co/b7UGFVcEX2 — Teodora Hansen (@teodora_hansen) February 14, 2023

5.

"Sure boss! My colleagues & I look forward to being paid 24/7, 365 days a year. Now about those profits. How'd you forsee those being made with the increased overheads chief?"

"What? We're not paying you!"

"Oh so the profits are a 1 off from us quitting? Before you go bust obvs." https://t.co/1Wg5mL4VAV — Memento Mori, Sed Vivere Ne Obliviscaris. (@BurgundyBitch72) February 14, 2023

6.

At that point, I'm telling the boss "go fuck yourself" and resigning. If the company can't get record profits without abusing their workers, it doesn't deserve to hit that goal or have employees to begin with. https://t.co/DGh35Adwox — JimmyJab 💰🍽 (@JimmyJabRJ) February 14, 2023

7.

And that’s when I never reply to Gary — YUNG WOLFO (@fm_wolves) February 14, 2023

8.

I'd take great pleasure at calling Gary with my resignation at 03:46 in the morning. Soz, Gary, you're on call. https://t.co/njQzIPU4Lm — Kris The Eurovision POEcaster (@KrisWhoTweets) February 14, 2023

9.

LMAO, I have and never will accept getting called in. Need me on that day? Should have scheduled me beforehand https://t.co/zHxWZO4Vgl — ShrinkWrapped Gundam (@699BloodPerMin) February 14, 2023

10.

Gary is about to be real sad https://t.co/0VdvWbPBXu — Antifa HR Director (@berniehoe2) February 14, 2023

11.

GOD i remember way back in the day we had a policy similar to this and the only way to get around it was to answer drunk. Sorry, can't come into work, completely fucking tanked boss. It was horseshit. https://t.co/hsZJVXrEsT — jhoudiey (@jhoudiey) February 15, 2023

For the avoidance of doubt …

Spoiler alert: this is actually illegal. If you see notice like this on your workplace, consult a lawyer. https://t.co/3pOiAsVUyv — Juha Remes 🐧👨‍💻 (@juha_remes) February 14, 2023

