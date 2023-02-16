Life

Another episode of Terrible Bosses just dropped – and these 11 tweets say everything that needs to be said

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2023

In ‘Why Are Bosses Like This? Episode 2,780,492’, we discover that they think they can put workers on call – permanently.

Although the picture has been bouncing around the internet for a while, a lot of people were seeing it for the first time – and the indignation was rightfully massive.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

For the avoidance of doubt …

READ MORE

A boss suggested staff donate their holidays to a colleague in need and got just the responses they deserved

Source @JohnnyAkzam Image @JohnnyAkzam, 2466146 on Pixabay