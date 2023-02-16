Videos

This sexist rant about women who don’t have children was a proper jaw-dropper, even for Fox News

You might have seen earlier this week the very funny video by comedian Chelsea Handler about the joys of being a childless woman.

It prompted lots of furious responses from all the usual suspects but no-one was more furious – or more of a usual suspect – than this person.

It’s podcaster and one-time Congressional hopeful, conservative Jesse Kelly and it’s quite the listen. Quite awful.

And we’d like to think even Tucker Carlson started to look the tiniest bit embarrassed by that. Probably (definitely) we just imagined it.

And these are surely the only responses you need to that.

Last word to @abughazalehkat who shared the original Fox News clip.

