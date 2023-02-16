This sexist rant about women who don’t have children was a proper jaw-dropper, even for Fox News

Videos

You might have seen earlier this week the very funny video by comedian Chelsea Handler about the joys of being a childless woman.

It prompted lots of furious responses from all the usual suspects but no-one was more furious – or more of a usual suspect – than this person.

It’s podcaster and one-time Congressional hopeful, conservative Jesse Kelly and it’s quite the listen. Quite awful.

This sexist rant is so unbelievably unhinged. I literally watch Tucker Carlson as my job and even I'm sitting here like, "Jesus Christ, dude." pic.twitter.com/eEEKGKBQGc — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 15, 2023

And we’d like to think even Tucker Carlson started to look the tiniest bit embarrassed by that. Probably (definitely) we just imagined it.

And these are surely the only responses you need to that.

1.

Nothing bothers misogynistic men more than seeing a single, childless woman who is happy & fulfilled. It’s like they resent not getting a chance to personally make them just as miserable as they are. Sad. — Julia- Ms. Pulver if you’re nasty. (@VotePulver) February 15, 2023

2.

Like yeah, dudes say worse stuff than this on weird right-wing networks (and in my DMs) but bro really went Full Misogynist at 8:45 pm. Jesse Kelly, please get therapy. — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 15, 2023

3.

Holy crap! OTOH, anyone watching will see the woman on the right side of the screen looks WAY more fun and sane than the two pathetic men ranting on the other side. — Beth Fertig (@bethfertig) February 15, 2023

4.

If he sees this, he's going to be like, "LOL I TRIGGERED THE LIBZ!!!!" But honestly,,,, I'm just kind of worried for him after that. That seems like such a sad way to live and think. — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 15, 2023

5.

What a couple of assholes — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) February 15, 2023

6.

That guy’s right. He’s stupid. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 15, 2023

7.

This is the worst thing I've seen on talking head TV in 2023. — Bret Saunders (@Bretontheradio) February 15, 2023

Last word to @abughazalehkat who shared the original Fox News clip.

Jesse,, pls let me help find you a therapisthttps://t.co/ypJE1IvGps — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) February 15, 2023

Source Twitter @abughazalehkat