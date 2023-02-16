Warning: spelling mistakes can be injurious to your health

Pics

This funny pic shared by u/KingOfTheStuffed shows why bad spelling can spread disease.

They gave it the title ‘Why spelling matters… 🤔‘.

Short and to the point. The accidental homophone amused Redditors, who left comments like these.

The juxtaposition of the “bakery hygiene” sign is gold.

QueenFairyFarts

Buahaha.

GhostRider74

Funny how they spell thongs.

Starvexx

“I’ll have thithwon, no acthually thishwon, or maybe thithwon inthtead”

jngjng88

They are chameleons.

balrus-balrogwalrus

That one on the bottom right failed 7 lick tests and will likely never find a home.

Lucas-lazyfarmer

u/CysaDemerc had a different theory.

Joke’s on you, they meant what they wrote 😛

It reminded us of another food-related spelling error.



Via

Nice to meet you, Lasagna.

