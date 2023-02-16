British Gas owner Centrica just more than tripled its profits to £3.3bn – 13 hottest takes

News

The cost of living crisis isn’t affecting everyone equally, you probably won’t be surprised to know.

In particular, it’s not affecting profits at the scandal-hit owner of British Gas, after Centrica reported profits of £3.3bn, up nearly fourfold on last time around.

Profits were boosted by soaring energy prices because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and no doubt not hurt by all those prepayment meters that their debt agents forced on vulnerable people.

And if you’re thinking the numbers prompted widespread fury and disbelief, you’d be absolutely right.

1.

could someone go round to British Gas & forcibly install a windfall tax meter — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) February 16, 2023

2.

Shell, BP and British Gas have all announced billions in grotesque profits, whilst millions struggling financially, with many who’ve been forced to have prepayment meters installed.

Imagine a world where we the people owned our energy, instead being ripped off by rancid greed. — Sarah (@SASR666) February 16, 2023

3.

💰 British Gas make record profits. 👀 WATCH THE FULL SKETCH: https://t.co/LKwsJ8cDKi pic.twitter.com/tP5EpBO3bt — ʟᴀʀʀʏ & ᴘᴀᴜʟ (@larryandpaul) February 16, 2023

4.

Quite right that British Gas / Centrica now reap the rewards, having shown great entrepreneurial flair by breaking into the homes of vulnerable people to fit prepayment meters. https://t.co/ae6tLcsTla — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 16, 2023

5.

Just had my monthly bill from British Gas. For one month.

£728.

There's only two people in the house. We only heat three rooms. We use a fire in the evenings.

Robbed BLIND.

Enjoy your profits, lads. — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) February 16, 2023

6.

BREAKING: THIS IS HUGELY EXCITING NEWS! I've just been told profits at British Gas' parent company Centrica TRIPLED last year! I don't know about you, but I feel so good that my energy bills tripled now that I know the money went to such a good cause. Isn't this lovely? ❤️ 😍 — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) February 16, 2023

7.

After British Gas owner Centrica reports record profits of £3.3 billion, bosses say as a special thank you to customers they won’t kick anyone’s door in until the second week of March. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 16, 2023

8.

So British Gas – who sent debt collectors to break into the homes of vulnerable people to install pre-payment meters, leaving them at risk of having their heating cut off – has tripled its profits to £3.3bn I feel like this all sums up these grim times quite well — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) February 16, 2023

9.

British gas has tripled its profits to over £3bn – and they told us that energy prices were hiked because of the war in Ukraine. Ever get the feeling that we’re being mugged? — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 16, 2023

10.

Tried to put 3 billion into the calculator and couldn’t fit the number of zeros Centrica, the parent company of British Gas made 3.3 billion in 2022 pic.twitter.com/ic10sl2gFT — Ayshah Tull (@AyshahTull) February 16, 2023

11.

Our energy bills triple British Gas profits triple It’s not rocket science is it… Mugs.https://t.co/Rmpcc3SRv0 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 16, 2023

12.

Profiteering during war time, whilst people freeze? Revolution anyone? https://t.co/VQqSGw3HAp — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) February 16, 2023

13.

British Gas owned Centrica announce annual profits of £3.3 billion. Up more than 200% on previous year. Its share value has increased by 25% in just 4 months, making share holders massive profits. Government response is “no windfall taxes”. How many MPs own Centrica shares? pic.twitter.com/xwxxiiLatT — Ryder 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Ryder56004614) February 16, 2023

To conclude …

Centrica/British Gas profits of a record £3,300,000,000 are generated by you, me and the 3.9M UK children living in poverty. Heating and hot water are essential for health. Shareholders put food on their table by taking from yours. pic.twitter.com/0c0minHeEf — Rickard Sisters (@RickardSisters) February 16, 2023

And this.