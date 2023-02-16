Andy Murray’s joke about replacing Nicola Sturgeon was a smash hit

Politics

After more than eight years in post as Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will step down as soon as a replacement can be found.

BREAKING: Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scottish first minister https://t.co/OidUoZldpp — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) February 15, 2023

The Leader of the Scottish National Party held a press conference to explain her decision.

“Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it – the country deserves nothing less.” Nicola Sturgeon has been outlining why she is resigning as First Minister of Scotland. Follow all the latest – https://t.co/D8X4KjNBAq pic.twitter.com/R8SXghFgdR — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) February 15, 2023

Effectively, she feels as though she wouldn’t be able to do the ongoing fight for Scottish Independence justice, and wanted to step down ahead of strategy planning in March.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 To all the people of Scotland – whether you voted for me or not – please know that being your First Minister has been the privilege of my life. Nothing – absolutely nothing – I do in future will ever come close. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. https://t.co/ZbmmkzyHwK — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 15, 2023

The news shocked most political observers – and the public. Reactions were mixed.

I respect Nicola Sturgeon & it's not 'good riddance' from me. She's a remarkable leader whom I may not have always agreed with. In current state of politics with female politicians like Suella Braverman, Marjorie Taylor Greene etc we need more Jacinda Ardern, Nicola Sturgeon etc — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) February 15, 2023

That was a truly remarkable resignation statement by Nicola Sturgeon. Whether or not you back her ideas and convictions, she has been one of the most important politicians of this generation. Her call for less irrationality and hysteria in politics should be heeded — Robert Peston (@Peston) February 15, 2023

Nicola Sturgeon isn’t just the most impressive female politician in a generation – she’s the most formidable politician we’ve got. A class act who enjoyed popular support which most leaders who’ve served that long could only dream of. History will be kind to her. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) February 15, 2023

Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern resigned of their own record when they'd had enough. Boris Johnson was kicked out by his own party when everyone else had had enough. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) February 15, 2023

Sturgeon took over after Salmond, and is expected to be replaced by either Walleye or Mahi-Mahi https://t.co/Rhto1ceEN7 — David B. Larter (@DavidLarter) February 15, 2023

Scotland’s tennis-playing icon Andy Murray had this funny response.

Interesting vacancy. Was looking to get into politics when I finish playing 🎾😉 https://t.co/VmjpF0sE7T — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) February 15, 2023

He might even have an advantage.

I know I said I wouldn’t endorse anyone as my successor, but….

😉🤣 https://t.co/rubcXQW7Fi — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 15, 2023

Tweeters thought his quip was ace.

You have to love Andy Murray's sense of humour. Scotland love you man! https://t.co/m3NkvaPMwW — Rainie Bell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇪🇨🇦 (@rainie1410) February 15, 2023

Top spin ☑️

Lob(bying) skills ☑️

Full cabinet 🏆 ☑️

Holds the line ☑️ https://t.co/fDNFHQRrk6 — Darryl Broadfoot (@DarrylBroadfoot) February 15, 2023

BREAKING: Scottish First Minister Andy Murray leaves 10 Downing Street after telling the Tories to fuck off. https://t.co/Ax1tB5lQ6J pic.twitter.com/IopbEuxD40 — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) February 15, 2023

There’s even the potential for continuing the accidental fish theme of First Ministers.

Petition to change his name to Moray to do this #fish https://t.co/9Q3C2t3Ku6 — David Chart (@tallerteacher) February 15, 2023

Of course, there is the small matter of his current job.

You can stand for election in 2031 Andy, I’ve not got you pencilled in for tennis retirement until 2027 at the earliest. — Claire 🤙🏻🎾 (@brooksybradshaw) February 15, 2023

