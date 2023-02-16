Politics

Andy Murray’s joke about replacing Nicola Sturgeon was a smash hit

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2023

After more than eight years in post as Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will step down as soon as a replacement can be found.

The Leader of the Scottish National Party held a press conference to explain her decision.

Effectively, she feels as though she wouldn’t be able to do the ongoing fight for Scottish Independence justice, and wanted to step down ahead of strategy planning in March.

The news shocked most political observers – and the public. Reactions were mixed.

Scotland’s tennis-playing icon Andy Murray had this funny response.

He might even have an advantage.

Tweeters thought his quip was ace.

There’s even the potential for continuing the accidental fish theme of First Ministers.

Of course, there is the small matter of his current job.

