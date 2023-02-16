97-year-old Dick Van Dyke wowed everyone with his Masked Singer appearance

Celebrity

If, like us, you go into a flat panic every time Dick Van Dyke trends on Twitter, you’ll have been very relieved to find out why that happened today.

At the age of 97, the legendary (not an exaggeration) actor, comedian, singer and dancer was revealed to be the Gnome character on the US version of The Masked Singer.

Here’s the moment of truth.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger was overcome with emotion, and we can’t blame her – we’re feeling a bit weepy too.

It seems a little disrespectful to chant “Take it off!” at Dick Van Dyke, but it’s all part of the fun.

People were amazed and delighted at his appearance and the strength of his performance. Here are some of our favourite reactions to the big reveal.

Now I know the reason Dick Van Dyke was trending, and I can’t believe he’s 97 years old and was on #TheMaskedSinger

pic.twitter.com/Shf6z1PDKy — Saúl Alejandro (@SaulAlejandr00) February 16, 2023

The world is scary & the news gets worse minute-by-minute. So yeah, the sight of 97 year old Dick Van Dyke singing and DANCING in front of a screaming crowd made me cheer & cry with pure joy. Thank you @iammrvandy @MaskedSingerFOX . Do u have any idea how much we needed that?? 💋 — Your Average Thea (@EKeratsis) February 16, 2023

few things have made me happier than seeing DICK VAN DYKE appear on television still singing and dancing at age 97 ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/qXcJxJ8dir — Robyn (@niksusnybor) February 16, 2023

He surprised everyone. Still has moves at the age of 97 — BigMer (@mdbruna51) February 16, 2023

Legendary 97 year-old Dick Van Dyke brought ✨MAGIC ✨ to the #GnomeMask✨#TheMaskedSinger✨ pic.twitter.com/ONKpbNWtIa — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) February 16, 2023

Dick Van Dyke may be the greatest living American https://t.co/Cq0kvU11O4 — Stephanie Huettner (@steps_huettner) February 16, 2023

Dick Van Dyke is 97. He was just singing & dancing. Holy F'n Sh%t!.

Might as well end the show. No topping that. https://t.co/QZ1aDAbMxj — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 16, 2023

Here he is, pre-unmasking, singing Frank Sinatra’s hit, When You’re Smiling. Perfect choice.

