97-year-old Dick Van Dyke wowed everyone with his Masked Singer appearance

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2023

If, like us, you go into a flat panic every time Dick Van Dyke trends on Twitter, you’ll have been very relieved to find out why that happened today.

At the age of 97, the legendary (not an exaggeration) actor, comedian, singer and dancer was revealed to be the Gnome character on the US version of The Masked Singer.

Here’s the moment of truth.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger was overcome with emotion, and we can’t blame her – we’re feeling a bit weepy too.

It seems a little disrespectful to chant “Take it off!” at Dick Van Dyke, but it’s all part of the fun.

People were amazed and delighted at his appearance and the strength of his performance. Here are some of our favourite reactions to the big reveal.

Here he is, pre-unmasking, singing Frank Sinatra’s hit, When You’re Smiling. Perfect choice.

Dick Van Dyke owning Piers Morgan is the burn we all need to see right now

