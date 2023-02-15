Yorkshire Tea’s test of love brewed up a Twitter storm
Tuesday was St. Valentine’s Day, and the declarations of love filled the air – with marriage proposals, gifts and heartfelt messages all around.
Happy Valentine’s Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure. pic.twitter.com/NfywjrrDxb
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2023
But Yorkshire Tea had an idea for how to show someone you really love them – and it wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea.
Love is… making weak, milky tea for someone who likes it that way, even though it upsets you. pic.twitter.com/30Heo70xGB
— Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 14, 2023
While the sentiment was touching, the sight of the so-called tea got people’s blood boiling rather than their kettles.
1.
I'm staying single. https://t.co/vLYracCnCN
— Dhruti Shah (@dhrutishah) February 14, 2023
2.
this would prompt the triggering of immediate divorce proceedings https://t.co/hlbI2CETXz
— Dawn Marsden (@Dawn_Marsden) February 14, 2023
3.
For anyone suffering mild shock from the above, hopefully this will help… pic.twitter.com/AjJv9a1Z5o
— Michael Cowin (@michaeljcowin) February 14, 2023
4.
You can’t just post pictures like that without a trigger warning. Reported! pic.twitter.com/Mu9YjDogFB
— On/Off Tweeter (@OnOffTweeter) February 14, 2023
5.
Sarah: Do you love me enough to make me weak tea?
Me: ……
Sarah: Answer. The question.
Me: I… I don't know… https://t.co/oHd1CU37sj
— Phil Tomlinson (@TheTwitGamer) February 14, 2023
6.
I have to suffer doing this for my Dad I call it Fortnightly Tea.. too weak #BaDumTish https://t.co/JtAjaKTmxl
— Alison (@retsofnosila) February 14, 2023
7.
If I made my husband this tea he would think I was mad at him https://t.co/T2El9hicG4
— Sorrel Shamel-Wood (@SorrelMayWood) February 14, 2023