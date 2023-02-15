Yorkshire Tea’s test of love brewed up a Twitter storm

Social Media

Tuesday was St. Valentine’s Day, and the declarations of love filled the air – with marriage proposals, gifts and heartfelt messages all around.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure. pic.twitter.com/NfywjrrDxb — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2023

But Yorkshire Tea had an idea for how to show someone you really love them – and it wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea.

Love is… making weak, milky tea for someone who likes it that way, even though it upsets you. pic.twitter.com/30Heo70xGB — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) February 14, 2023

from Digust GIFs via Gfycat

While the sentiment was touching, the sight of the so-called tea got people’s blood boiling rather than their kettles.

1.

2.

this would prompt the triggering of immediate divorce proceedings https://t.co/hlbI2CETXz — Dawn Marsden (@Dawn_Marsden) February 14, 2023

3.

For anyone suffering mild shock from the above, hopefully this will help… pic.twitter.com/AjJv9a1Z5o — Michael Cowin (@michaeljcowin) February 14, 2023

4.

You can’t just post pictures like that without a trigger warning. Reported! pic.twitter.com/Mu9YjDogFB — On/Off Tweeter (@OnOffTweeter) February 14, 2023

5.

Sarah: Do you love me enough to make me weak tea? Me: …… Sarah: Answer. The question. Me: I… I don't know… https://t.co/oHd1CU37sj — Phil Tomlinson (@TheTwitGamer) February 14, 2023

6.

I have to suffer doing this for my Dad I call it Fortnightly Tea.. too weak #BaDumTish https://t.co/JtAjaKTmxl — Alison (@retsofnosila) February 14, 2023

7.