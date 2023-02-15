People are discovering a film called The VelociPastor and the comments are monstrously good
Over on r/funny, u/IndependenceDry1034 posted this screenshot, with the title –
This is an actual movie
They weren’t kidding. It’s real. Redditors came to share their thoughts – both those new to The VelociPastor and devoted fans.
I was out until I read “And ninjas.”
Bryanv21
I discovered this early in the pandemic and it is one of my favorite guilty pleasures. It is HILARIOUS!
reboot_sequence
Where we ranking it against Sharknado?
EngineeredNuts
Dinosaurs, Prostitutes and Ninjas? In China? Sold!
BillieTrolling
All I can say is it was better than Llamageddon.
Yafshk1
I dunno, Cocaine Bear looks like it’ll be fine cinema.
ApipaMinus100
I don’t like your condescending title. Of course VelociPastor is a movie. Don’t act like your family doesn’t watch it every year during Christmas.
SSGSS_BENDER
Someone named u/JinnieFanboy had a favourite moment.
My favorite scene is when one of the ninjas from China has an anime style inner monologue in Korean.
Amazingly, this happened –
Hey that was me! I played the ninja who has the korean monologue, and I also did the monologue itself. Crazy seeing a comment about a brief thing I did several years ago on reddit.
Erik5
It checks out.
If this has piqued your curiosity, you might enjoy the trailer. Or not.
READ MORE
Sharknado 5 offers terrifying vision of post-Brexit Britain