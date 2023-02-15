People are discovering a film called The VelociPastor and the comments are monstrously good

Entertainment

Over on r/funny, u/IndependenceDry1034 posted this screenshot, with the title –

This is an actual movie

They weren’t kidding. It’s real. Redditors came to share their thoughts – both those new to The VelociPastor and devoted fans.

I was out until I read “And ninjas.”

Bryanv21

I discovered this early in the pandemic and it is one of my favorite guilty pleasures. It is HILARIOUS!

reboot_sequence

Where we ranking it against Sharknado?

EngineeredNuts

Dinosaurs, Prostitutes and Ninjas? In China? Sold!

BillieTrolling

All I can say is it was better than Llamageddon.

Yafshk1

I dunno, Cocaine Bear looks like it’ll be fine cinema.

ApipaMinus100

I don’t like your condescending title. Of course VelociPastor is a movie. Don’t act like your family doesn’t watch it every year during Christmas.

SSGSS_BENDER

Someone named u/JinnieFanboy had a favourite moment.

My favorite scene is when one of the ninjas from China has an anime style inner monologue in Korean.

Amazingly, this happened –

Hey that was me! I played the ninja who has the korean monologue, and I also did the monologue itself. Crazy seeing a comment about a brief thing I did several years ago on reddit.

Erik5

It checks out.

If this has piqued your curiosity, you might enjoy the trailer. Or not.

