The furious replies to this comedian’s ‘day in the life of a childless woman’ just made the whole thing even better

John Plunkett. Updated February 15th, 2023

Here’s a rather fabulous thing from comedian and much else besides Chelsea Handler, who went viral with this video of a day in the life of a childless woman.

It’s a very funny watch all by itself, but was taken to a whole new level by the fury of many of the people who watched it.

First up, the video from the Daily Show guest host.

You didn’t have to be a conservative right wing type to be triggered – really triggered – by that, but it helped.

And it just made the whole thing even better.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Only one question remained …

We’re with this person.

And this person.

And finally, this person.

Nailed it.

