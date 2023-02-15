The furious replies to this comedian’s ‘day in the life of a childless woman’ just made the whole thing even better

Entertainment

Here’s a rather fabulous thing from comedian and much else besides Chelsea Handler, who went viral with this video of a day in the life of a childless woman.

It’s a very funny watch all by itself, but was taken to a whole new level by the fury of many of the people who watched it.

First up, the video from the Daily Show guest host.

You didn’t have to be a conservative right wing type to be triggered – really triggered – by that, but it helped.

And it just made the whole thing even better.

1.

It would be difficult to concoct a more sad, selfish existence than the one you’ve just put forth. — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) February 14, 2023

2.

Being a parent can be difficult and painful but I would not trade being a father to my children for anything. My daughter just gave me a box of chocolate and flowers for Valentine’s. I’m the richest man for it. [Also retweeted] — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 14, 2023

3.

Can you use the Time Machine to go forward to your deathbed, when you die alone with no one around you? — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 14, 2023

4.

This is the saddest thing I have ever seen, and also a reason for every young woman NOT to repeat your horrendous existence. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 14, 2023

5.

You can’t hide your misery. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 14, 2023

6.

Yes, you’re really living your best life, aren’t you. Just to be clear, because it apparently needs to be said by parents, I wouldn’t trade 10,000 of your supposedly carefree childless days in Paris and sleeping in until noon for one smile from my baby girl. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) February 14, 2023

7.

You forgot the part where you cry yourself to sleep alone at night. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 14, 2023

8.

I wouldn’t trade my beautiful, sweet daughter for all the “self love” in the world because you know what? “Self love” is just materialism & self-idolatry. It’s nothing. It’s empty. It’s vapor in the wind. But the tiny precious soul I’m shepherding? That’s eternal. It’s real love. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 14, 2023

9.

This is a desperate attempt to justify your meaningless life. — UnderCvrTherapist 🇺🇸 (@UndrCvrCounsel) February 14, 2023

10.

If you want to live a meaningless life void of courage and joy, that’s your right. But stop selling it to kids and young adults as if you’re happy with your life choices. You’re not. And most of us know it. — Jared Monroe (@TheJaredMonroe) February 14, 2023

Only one question remained …

Why…

Is…

It…

All…

Angry…

Conservative…

Men…

Who…

Are…

Triggered? — Steven Cooper (@iamstevencooper) February 14, 2023

We’re with this person.

I want kids. I can’t wait to have them. And this video is fking hilarious!! I don’t get the issue. If you truly love your choices, seeing someone loving theirs-especially when they don’t align with yours-shouldn’t bother you. — Yaani KingMondschein (@YaaniKing) February 15, 2023

And this person.

After reading comments one thing is certain, sarcastic humour is dead. 😋 Why we have to take everything damn so seriously ? One can be happy with child and one can be happy without child too. 🙏🏼 — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) February 15, 2023

And finally, this person.

She chummed the waters like a pro 🤣 — Stay Trippy Little Hippie✌️☮️ (@Xinae) February 15, 2023

Nailed it.

Source Twitter @chelseahandler