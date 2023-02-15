People have been photoshopping Banksy’s new artwork after that unfortunate council intervention – 13 favourites
A new Banksy artwork has rather lost its impact after the local council removed part of it on the grounds of health and safety.
The piece – called “Valentine’s day mascara” by Banksy – showed a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, apparently shutting a man in a freezer.
Except it lost some (or all) of its impact after the local council in Margate, Thanet District Council, removed the fridge freezer on the grounds of safety, leaving it looking like this.
Which got people over on Reddit photoshopping their own solutions to what had happened, and these are our 13 favourites.
1. ‘See ya later alligator’
2. ‘A woman’s work is never done’
3. ‘Ping Pong’
4. ‘Low effort but very council friendly’
5. ‘Voila!’
6. ‘I guess Thanet Council have their own Banksy now …’
7. ‘kamehamehaaaaaaaa’
8. ‘Banksy on the Beach’
9. ‘Fargo’
10. ‘Just warming up by the fire’
11. ‘Taj Mahal’
12. ‘Toasty’
13. And finally … ‘Fixed’
That’s better.
Source Reddit u/eastkent