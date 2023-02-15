There’s not enough nope in the world for this Chinese tourist attraction

Weird World

A video of the “Buddha’s Hand” tourist attraction in Xiandao Lake, China, has been giving people the fear – just from watching it.

We’re not surprised.

Not a chance, my arse was clenching just watching this pic.twitter.com/vEQYLR5Nzr — Jon (@giftedrascal) February 12, 2023

There’s a heavy-duty safety net under the statue, but still …

These people had nothing but a hard NO – and the occasional NSFW word for emphasis.

Get – and I can’t stress this enough – to fuck

pic.twitter.com/kYwl8dN9Tz — Nick Dent (@NickDentsBrain) February 12, 2023

You could put a million quid in a briefcase in the palm of that hand for me to take and I would leave it there. https://t.co/W1j7q0MTMr — Brendan (@truthiness2010) February 12, 2023

That last one gave me proper uncomfortable feelings. There was a time I’d have climbed that, but the older I get the more I can’t even look at other people near the edge of things. — Jodi (@jodlepodle) February 12, 2023

Not for me. I go dizzy wearing thick socks https://t.co/flkSaIoaqB — Ives_57 (@57Ives) February 12, 2023

But it takes all sorts to make a world, so there were some who’d be prepared to give it a go.

For two beers yes I would do this pic.twitter.com/gaRQhObqX9 — John Paul Newman 🌻 (@johnpaul_newman) February 12, 2023

There’s a huge safety net underneath it so I’d go there and jump off just to feel something for a few seconds. https://t.co/wmJWkWebCr — Emma (@EmmaLou93x) February 12, 2023

I’ve worked on endless building sites with huge tower cranes on them, and I’ve always wanted to climb one but I would be prosecuted if I did. I’d absolutely have a climb on that bad boy. — Lee (@rednuoPdnuorG) February 12, 2023

This was almost inevitable.

Still, you’ve got to give them a big hand. https://t.co/FWm9GNATVs — Neil Norman And His Cosmic Orchestra (@FubsyShabaroon) February 12, 2023

If you didn’t enjoy seeing the tentative creep up the steps, this is going to give you nightmares.

