There’s not enough nope in the world for this Chinese tourist attraction

Poke Staff. Updated February 15th, 2023

A video of the “Buddha’s Hand” tourist attraction in Xiandao Lake, China, has been giving people the fear – just from watching it.

We’re not surprised.

There’s a heavy-duty safety net under the statue, but still …

These people had nothing but a hard NO – and the occasional NSFW word for emphasis.

But it takes all sorts to make a world, so there were some who’d be prepared to give it a go.

This was almost inevitable.

If you didn’t enjoy seeing the tentative creep up the steps, this is going to give you nightmares.

