Michael Heseltine shredding these Talk TV Brexiteers is a most satisfying watch

John Plunkett. Updated February 15th, 2023

It’s been seven years since the UK voted to leave the EU and three years since the Conservative government ‘got Brexit done’. Well, sort of.

And yet despite that time – we’re probably not going to surprise you here – the NHS is still waiting for that extra £350m a week. And all indications are that it’s been just as bad – or worse – than ‘Project Fear’ predicted.

And yet Brexiteers prepared to admit that are even thinner on the ground than Brexit benefits, such as Richard Tice and Isabel Oakeshott who were filling in for Piers Morgan on Talk TV.

Their guest, former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine, was only too happy to put them right, and it’s a fabulously satisfying watch.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

And we’re not often (never) glad to see Stanley Johnson, but this was the perfect post script.

To conclude, this.

