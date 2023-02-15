Michael Heseltine shredding these Talk TV Brexiteers is a most satisfying watch

News

It’s been seven years since the UK voted to leave the EU and three years since the Conservative government ‘got Brexit done’. Well, sort of.

And yet despite that time – we’re probably not going to surprise you here – the NHS is still waiting for that extra £350m a week. And all indications are that it’s been just as bad – or worse – than ‘Project Fear’ predicted.

And yet Brexiteers prepared to admit that are even thinner on the ground than Brexit benefits, such as Richard Tice and Isabel Oakeshott who were filling in for Piers Morgan on Talk TV.

Their guest, former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine, was only too happy to put them right, and it’s a fabulously satisfying watch.

“You’ve had six years with your hands on the levers of power… what are your ministers doing!?” Is Brexit “dead”? Lord Heseltine certainly thinks so…@TiceRichard | @IsabelOakeshott | @TalkTV | #PMU pic.twitter.com/tfpRsoOm7W — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 14, 2023

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Come – for Michael Heseltine treating Tice like an idiot Stay – to watch him laugh sarcastically when Isabel Oakeshott blames Remainers https://t.co/YmD1Wrc7cN — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 15, 2023

No ideology has had an easier ride – a vast Commons majority, a slavishly obedient popular press, all the right people in place at the BBC – I just can’t see how its ignominious and inevitable failure can now be blamed on people like Heseltine. pic.twitter.com/z7sfJAA86J — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) February 15, 2023

Gold class Brexit beef pic.twitter.com/V1LZisbJbD — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 14, 2023

Heseltine shreds Brexiters Tice and Oakeshott. Worth watching till the end for their expressions and his laughter. pic.twitter.com/CiFOjZsSl4 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 15, 2023

Talk TV doing a fantastic job spouting nonsense Brexit “facts” while Lord Heseltine runs rings around them! Watch this with your morning coffee 👏🏽pic.twitter.com/8VoJAsTETq — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 15, 2023

Normally they don’t put heavyweights in the ring with lightweights. And yet here we have Lord Heseltine refusing to allow banal slogans and tropes to pass as a substitute for sensible conjecture. Refreshing to see. pic.twitter.com/iZJqCIqBUr — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) February 15, 2023

Lord Heseltine, former deputy leader of the Tories, taking absolutely no sh!t from Lice and Ohshyte on the Brexit disaster pic.twitter.com/cX7KgQPGNH — Gammon Magazine (@GammonMag) February 15, 2023

Heseltine sums up Tice and Oakeshott and calls out their interview style leading to a quick interview end#ToriesOut222 #SunakOut113 #GeneralElectionNow #EnoughIsEnough #StrongerTogether https://t.co/5iqCoAmAj3 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) February 14, 2023

Please listen to Lord Heseltine hand these two their arses regarding Brexit. We need more people Hezzer around. I would love to see he and Farage go at it. https://t.co/KCu1W9J5C8 — Kwaku (@AkanKwaku) February 15, 2023

I hate the tories but boy oh boy I am gulping down Lord Heseltine coming with receipts x https://t.co/uQXFOcUDSl — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) February 15, 2023

And we’re not often (never) glad to see Stanley Johnson, but this was the perfect post script.

And then Stanley Johnson saying Heseltine “wiped the floor” with them… 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/T9a3bRYOG3 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 15, 2023

To conclude, this.

Heseltine could have these clowns for breakfast in his sleep but it’s still remarkable to see how completely they all fall apart under the gentlest reminders of reality. Compelling proof that ‘believing in Brexit’ is now just a whisker away from believing that the earth is flat. https://t.co/HUtervAATM — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) February 15, 2023

Source Twitter @PiersUncensored