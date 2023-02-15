There are regular threats and there are ‘rare threats’ – 23 of the most inventive and entertaining

Life

You might already be familiar with the corner of Reddit called ‘rare insults’ which is full of particularly inventive and entertaining takedowns.

Well, this is like that, but different. It’s ‘rare threats’, packed full – you guessed it – particularly inventive and unusual threats.

And these 23 are especially rare.

1. ‘Spotted This Sign At My Local Community Garden’

(via)

2. ‘Pillow talk’

(via)

3. ‘Cheese?’



(via)

4. ‘So that’s how I died’

5. ‘Pork chop panties’

(via)

6. ‘There is no worse sin’



(via)

7. ‘Why does it always involve kneecaps’



(via)

8. ‘Tortilla chip’

(via)

9. ‘Organic Carrot’



(via)

10. ‘Who hurt you’

(via)

11. ‘2 For 1’



(via)

12. ‘Pukicho back at it again’

(via)