Just the Defence Secretary proving MPs can give a straight (NSFW) answer when they want to

The Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, appears to be a very rare bird indeed. Not only has he had the same position in the Cabinet for more than three years, but he also answers questions posed by journalists.

On Wednesday morning’s BBC Breakfast, not only did he give a proper answer to Nina Warhurst, but he did it using language that would earn him a rebuke if he tried it in Parliament.

'We're not any less ready than others we just have to make sure we start to get back to investing in defence properly' Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had a blunt reply on #BBCBreakfast to claims from European allies about the UK militaryhttps://t.co/u9RDZTKRUg pic.twitter.com/6GmcHY3HSx — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 15, 2023

The presenters checked the guidelines and ruled the comment not particularly offensive in that context.

Nina suggested that “any complaints should be directed at the Government.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the minister’s frank appraisal.

Ben Wallace’s bollocks dropped live on BBC Breakfast this morning. pic.twitter.com/1SK5zQjav5 — Nick Harvey🦒 (@mrnickharvey) February 15, 2023

Good to see our Secretary of State using precise and correct military terminology. — Ed Round 🔶🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@EdMRound) February 15, 2023

… one of the words you’re generally not allowed to say on the BBC at that time of the morning. 😲 https://t.co/X3IETCGsd4 — Rhodri Lewis (@rhodrilewis5) February 15, 2023

I thought I had misheard it! Had to rewind to double check — Dee Harverson (@DeeHarverson) February 15, 2023

Hallelujah! A straight answer to a straight question! — Adam Gardner (@Adzg76) February 15, 2023

I laughed when Ben Wallace used the word "Bollocks" on #BBCbreakfast and I laughed even more now that they have just confirmed that they have checked the ofcom rules and it's acceptable language and Nina said "any complaints should be directed at the government" https://t.co/WQh4ZkyhHe — Mark Stop going back to For You (@Markonair) February 15, 2023

Ben Wallace says it’s bollocks live on @BBCBreakfast how many just choked on their cornflakes 🤣 — Andy Burton (@Andybittern) February 15, 2023

But – you know – it’s still this government.

So it’s true then , https://t.co/csb43TmmeA — Tony Rees (@TonyRees11) February 15, 2023

Source BBC Breakfast Image Screengrab