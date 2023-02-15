News

Just the Defence Secretary proving MPs can give a straight (NSFW) answer when they want to

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 15th, 2023

The Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace, appears to be a very rare bird indeed. Not only has he had the same position in the Cabinet for more than three years, but he also answers questions posed by journalists.

On Wednesday morning’s BBC Breakfast, not only did he give a proper answer to Nina Warhurst, but he did it using language that would earn him a rebuke if he tried it in Parliament.

The presenters checked the guidelines and ruled the comment not particularly offensive in that context.

Nina suggested that “any complaints should be directed at the Government.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the minister’s frank appraisal.

But – you know – it’s still this government.

