This debate about evolution is a classic example of the awfulness of arguing with stupidity

Leading contender for facepalm of the week is surely this, a debate about evolution which is a classic example of the awfulness of arguing with stupid people.

On the one hand is conservative pastor and podcast host Jesse Lee Peterson, on the other is atheist and author of We Are All Apes, Aron Ra.

And, well, best have a watch for yourself, a three minute clip which has gone wildly viral on Reddit after it was shared by NuggetWarrior09.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

“That’s like asking for a place halfway between L.A. and California”. ‘That line got me.’

Spice_and_Fox ‘How the hell do people like this make it to adulthood?’

OwlintheShadow ‘One downside to the internet is that it gives a loud voice to the stupidest among us.’

loztriforce ‘Metal Dracula kept calm and tried but its basically impossible.’

Loose_Candy “I can explain it to you but I cannot understand it for you”. ‘But this interviewer is a pile of garbage with his single question “gotcha”.

EEpromChip ‘It’s imposible to argue against a stupid person.’

AnoldT-34 ‘No, it’s impossible to win or convince a stupid person. You can argue with them in perpetuity.’

CalabreseAlsatian

Just one question remains …

‘I wonder if he’s ever seen an ape turn into a human being.’

Ricc765

Source Reddit u/NuggetWarrior09