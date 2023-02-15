Just 22 bizarre Duolingo phrases you’ll hopefully never need to use
Duolingo, the app-based language learning tool, is a global phenomenon with over 50 million users worldwide.
If you’re a subscriber you’ll know that alongside common, everyday phrases which will prove useful if you’re wanting to buy a beer or take a taxi in another country, it occasionally comes up with other translations which are a bit leftfield to say the least.
Twitter user @Duolingostrange has been collecting some of these more unusual linguistic constructions, which hopefully you’ll never have to use in the wild…
Here are 22 of our favourites…
1.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) February 1, 2022
2.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) February 6, 2022
3.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) January 29, 2022
4.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) January 28, 2022
5.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) November 1, 2022
6.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) January 29, 2022
7.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) October 15, 2022
8.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) January 28, 2022
9.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) November 27, 2022
10.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) November 1, 2022
11.
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) August 27, 2022
12.
what the FUCK? pic.twitter.com/6WWhrskdER
— Strange Duolingo Sentences (@DuolingoStrange) August 25, 2022