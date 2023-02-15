17 parenting fails to make us feel so much better about our own screw-ups

Life

No matter how many parenting books you read, it can never prepare you for the real thing.

Every parent will have stories of embarrassing fails (and if they don’t, they’re probably lying).

But if you want to feel better about your own parental screw-ups, then these 17 magnificent fails should help. It’s good to know us it’s not just us that does this sort of thing …

1. ‘An actual text that my husband sent me yesterday’ 🤦🏼‍♀️

2. ‘Reading this advice had me really worried for a minute 😂’

3. ‘When you see what your baby’s dad has dressed her in’



4. ‘I think her kids missed the bus’

5. ‘Wife’s friend was convinced there was ghost baby in her daughter’s crib. Turns out dad forgot to remove the mattress sticker’

6. ‘The picture I get when my mom is having issues with her phone’



7. ‘My parents threw me a belated birthday party at their house, and my Mom was confident she had the correct candles before I showed up’

8. ‘I thought I had put socks on my son this morning. Turns out they were gloves. My mother in law sent me this’



9. ‘My son turned 1 yesterday. This was the topper to his space themed cake. Left is what we ordered, right is what we got’

