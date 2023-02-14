This pilot accidentally giving a passenger announcement to air traffic control is making everyone’s day better

Videos

We tend not to use the word ‘wholesome’ too often for reasons that really aren’t important right now.

But if anything is wholesome – and very funny – then it is this, a recording of a pilot who thought he was making a passenger announcement but was unknowingly talking to air traffic control (and a whole bunch of other pilots) instead.

And it’s making everyone’s day better.

Love it. And we weren’t alone, it turned out, after the clip went wildly viral on Reddit.

“Can I use my cell phone” got me.’

seasoned-veteran ‘Other pilots passed the vibe check.’

RadlogLutar ‘I love how even the tower was on the same vibe. It truly is a great day, indeed.’

the_colonelclink ‘Tower with the positive vibes!’

betam4x “Can we get some peanuts?” LOL.’

ol-gormsby ‘That’s how I want to retire from my job…’

SideOneDummy ‘If I made the same mistake and everyone in channel were that chill that would be a story I going to tell my child.’

Source Reddit u/ColugoLT