These magnificently chaotic ‘acknowledgements’ are more entertaining than some entire books

Science

If you only read one set of acknowledgements this week, then make it this one.

They’ve just gone viral after they were shared on Twitter by @AstroKirsten and are from a paper called ‘On Cosmological Low Entropy After the Big Bang: Universal Expansion and Nucleosynthesis.’

Fortunately you don’t have to understand exactly what that means to enjoy it (but we’ll be sure to read the whole thing when we have a moment).

This paper has the most chaotic acknowledgement section I've ever read 🤣 Check out the paper too: https://t.co/PEjwQImUb3 Cc @Cosmic_Horizons pic.twitter.com/1tpner2lSF — Kirsten Banks (@AstroKirsten) February 12, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here they are again.

Magnificent!

That has to be one of the best acknowledgment sections ever for an academic paper. 😀 — Jennifer Yuen (@JenniferYuen1) February 14, 2023

Gary is the hero we didn't know that we needed. — Ronald Snelgrove (@ronaldsnelgrove) February 13, 2023

Now realizing I should have put my husband running into a burning hotel while we were at a friend’s wedding to save my dissertation draft in the acknowledgements 😅 — Kelsey Jarrett, Ph.D. (@DrKelseyJarrett) February 13, 2023

Oh that's awesome! Here's a version with ALT text for those for whom it might be helpful. pic.twitter.com/brQVVpQ2el — Chris Samuel (@chris_bloke) February 12, 2023

Source Twitter @AstroKirsten