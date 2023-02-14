Science

These magnificently chaotic ‘acknowledgements’ are more entertaining than some entire books

John Plunkett. Updated February 14th, 2023

If you only read one set of acknowledgements this week, then make it this one.

They’ve just gone viral after they were shared on Twitter by @AstroKirsten and are from a paper called ‘On Cosmological Low Entropy After the Big Bang: Universal Expansion and Nucleosynthesis.’

Fortunately you don’t have to understand exactly what that means to enjoy it (but we’ll be sure to read the whole thing when we have a moment).

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here they are again.

Magnificent!

Source Twitter @AstroKirsten