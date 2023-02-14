‘Seinfeld’ soundtracked with the music from ‘Twin Peaks’ is an absolute treat

Entertainment

Two of the greatest TV shows ever (if you disagree, you are quite simply wrong) are brought together to hypnotic effect by Twitter user Sein Peaks.

Adding the ‘Twin Peaks’ music to George Costanza’s ‘Beached Whale’ anecdote from the ‘Marine Biologist’ episode of Seinfeld, completely changes the tone of the dialogue into something a lot more creepy. The removal of the laugh track also adds to the ‘Lynchian’ feel.

See if you agree…

Back on my bullshit (adding Twin Peaks music to Seinfeld) pic.twitter.com/NeeIq59Lj6 — Sein Peaks (@Seinpeaks) February 10, 2023

Here’s what other Twitter users made of it…

THIS IS INCREDIBLE — X-ray_Vex 💀🔥🤘 ♂ he/they (@xray_vex) February 10, 2023

phenomenal — real Bob Wiley (@emgeejay) February 10, 2023

I love how them pausing for laughter adds to the drama. — Jack (@MockingSnowman) February 11, 2023

Two of my favorite shows mashed up. Nice 👍🏼 — 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chadasianwife) February 11, 2023

Perfection! Now could someone please add a bit of slap bass to Killer Bob crawling over the sofa?

