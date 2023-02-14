Entertainment

‘Seinfeld’ soundtracked with the music from ‘Twin Peaks’ is an absolute treat

david harris. Updated February 14th, 2023

Two of the greatest TV shows ever (if you disagree, you are quite simply wrong) are brought together to hypnotic effect by Twitter user Sein Peaks.

Adding the ‘Twin Peaks’ music to George Costanza’s ‘Beached Whale’ anecdote from the ‘Marine Biologist’ episode of Seinfeld, completely changes the tone of the dialogue into something a lot more creepy. The removal of the laugh track also adds to the ‘Lynchian’ feel.

See if you agree…

Here’s what other Twitter users made of it…

Perfection! Now could someone please add a bit of slap bass to Killer Bob crawling over the sofa?

Source Twitter @Seinpeaks