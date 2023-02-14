James Acaster on the British Empire has just gone viral again and it’s 3 minutes well spent

Celebrity

Here’s a fabulous 3 minutes to take your mind off everything else going on right now.

It’s a James Acaster routine about the absurdity of the British Empire from a Netflix special a few years back, and it’s just gone viral again on Reddit.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘Do u know why Taj Mahal is located in India? Coz it’s too heavy …’

Sensitive_Friend9978

‘The entirety of Repertoire (his Netflix comedy special) is fantasticly funny.’

TheWellFedBeggar

‘Imagine people from India, Malaysia, Egypt and Ireland coming to the UK in 2200s and took the remains of Queen Elizabeth II and her offspring and carry it back to their country as part of a display lol.’

ilhamalfatihah16

‘My favourite comedian for so many reasons. Absolutely hilarious in everything he is in.

‘Every time James Acaster goes on any other TV show he raises the level of humour whilst also breaking whatever format the show had.’

SarcasticFalcon

Source YouTube Netflix Reddit u/Mick_Stup