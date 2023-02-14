News

18 reactions to the UFOs shot down over America that are simply out of this world

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 14th, 2023

Since late January, North American airspace has been visited by one Chinese spy balloon and three as-yet unidentified objects, all of which have been shot down by the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. Air Force general in charge of policing the airspace, General Glen VanHerck, told press at a briefing that he couldn’t rule out alien involvement.

The White House has emphasised that it has found no evidence that the objects are of extra-terrestrial origin.

Of course, the White House update hasn’t stopped the speculation, the conspiracy theories – or the jokes.

