18 reactions to the UFOs shot down over America that are simply out of this world

News

Since late January, North American airspace has been visited by one Chinese spy balloon and three as-yet unidentified objects, all of which have been shot down by the U.S. and Canada.

To be clear — The Chinese Balloon was an authentic UFO until it was identified. It then became an IFO. pic.twitter.com/WI1TWhG9EK — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 11, 2023

The U.S. Air Force general in charge of policing the airspace, General Glen VanHerck, told press at a briefing that he couldn’t rule out alien involvement.

Now: When asked directly by reporters if the objects in the sky are “aliens or extraterrestrials,” General VanHerck, commander of the Air Force’s Northern Command, says "I haven't ruled out anything at this point." pic.twitter.com/I0aEvE7nZL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 13, 2023

The White House has emphasised that it has found no evidence that the objects are of extra-terrestrial origin.

"There is no — again — no indication of aliens or other extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns" pic.twitter.com/xiNOK5n19H — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) February 13, 2023

Of course, the White House update hasn’t stopped the speculation, the conspiracy theories – or the jokes.

1.

Incredible. Reports of yet another rogue balloon hanging around the skies. Bit of a security threat if you ask me. pic.twitter.com/plITPOsPdu — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) February 13, 2023

2.

Don’t worry, just some of my 👽 🛸 friends of mine stopping by … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

3.

The unidentified flying objects floating over the USA: pic.twitter.com/9hds7bIWkf — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 13, 2023

4.

Followed this Chinese spy balloon for 200 miles and then I realised it was bird shit. pic.twitter.com/Ot006UPOjA — sAv🇾🇪 (@jonmikesav8) February 13, 2023

5.

Actual video of UFO shot down in Alaska pic.twitter.com/Krnhlylk08 — Rick (@Rick83420440) February 12, 2023

6.

"No-one knows what they are" Could they be brexit benefits then? Unidentified Fake Opportunities#brexitlies #BrexitDisaster #BrexitBrokeBritain pic.twitter.com/9yL6US7wAp — Mike D – London, Europe (@MikeDLondon) February 13, 2023

7.

Everyone watching the Super Bowl while the Pentagon gives a press conference about weird objects that have no clear way of staying airborne would 100% be the opening scene of a dark comedy about humanity being too distracted to save itself — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) February 13, 2023

8.

BREAKING: US F35 shoots down another #UFO believed to be a #ChinaSpyBalloon over the town of Hanna in Montana. The F35 used 71.75 Sky Sparrow anti balloon missiles to destroy the UFO, only 26 F35s were shot down during the operation Photographed from a Canberra #UFO #spyballoon pic.twitter.com/j0EWLDXieH — RAF_Luton (@RAF_Luton) February 13, 2023

9.