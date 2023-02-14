Comeback of the day
To the world of Twitter – no stick with us, please – where an account called ‘Culture Critic’ had a question for their followers.
A 23 year old sculpted this.
What’s your excuse? pic.twitter.com/yc24hOiGtq
— Culture Critic (@Culture_Crit) January 12, 2023
And we thought this was pretty good, a pitch perfect response which has just gone viral on Reddit.
But then we found a better one …
Child labor laws. That 23 yr old was apprenticed at 9-10 and was patronized by extreme wealth at 15 so had a decade of mentorship and no distractions. pic.twitter.com/Wbe27r06mz
— James Hatfield | 🤖🚕👤 (@_jameshatfield_) January 13, 2023
And this was the final masterstroke, courtesy of @SoozUK.
fckn nepo baby
— Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) January 15, 2023
Work of art.
Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Twitter @SoozUK