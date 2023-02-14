Twitter

Comeback of the day

John Plunkett. Updated February 14th, 2023

To the world of Twitter – no stick with us, please – where an account called ‘Culture Critic’ had a question for their followers.

And we thought this was pretty good, a pitch perfect response which has just gone viral on Reddit.

But then we found a better one …

And this was the final masterstroke, courtesy of @SoozUK.

Work of art.

Source Reddit u/beerbellybegone Twitter @SoozUK