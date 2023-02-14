Bad Lip Reading made these US politicians look even more ridiculous

Entertainment

Although the US House of Representatives is often indistinguishable from an episode of Veep, the comedy was recently ramped up when the Bad Lip Reading crew gave the politicians funny nicknames – and made them answer to them.

They’ve gone back in again – and it’s even funnier.

More secret congressional codenames revealed

(Want more? The full-length video is here:)https://t.co/di7pln3MIf pic.twitter.com/AupG7fHcZU — Bad Lip Reading (@BadLipReading) February 5, 2023

“Danger Glands!” “I’ve found a tack in my flip-flop and now I’m suing.”

That may be the most sensible thing we’ve ever heard Lauren Boebert say.

OMG, @BadLipReading does it again…DYING. 😂 Here is a link to the full version. I'm laughing so hard it hurts: https://t.co/bmsRO9F5wJpic.twitter.com/DzjQuV0R6u — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 6, 2023

These guys are fucking hilarious! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/pSJE13MAuH — Suzana D 💙💙💙 (@SuzanaD3) February 8, 2023

OMG but that is good🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Gn6t3nnJwy — Lisa Against Fascism 🇨🇦Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 (@lmv6719) February 7, 2023

About to get rid of all social media then I discover this… https://t.co/8edti2Rv2c — Adam Krikorian (@WaterPoloCoachK) February 7, 2023

This happened –

I was laugh/crying so loudly, MY TEENAGER GOT OFF HER PHONE to check on me. She thought someone died. 🤣🤣🤣 — Jennifer Scully (@jenniferscully1) February 6, 2023

You can watch the full 14 minutes here. We’re hoping they’ll realise the potential of the House of Commons very soon.

