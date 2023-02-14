Entertainment

Bad Lip Reading made these US politicians look even more ridiculous

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 14th, 2023

Although the US House of Representatives is often indistinguishable from an episode of Veep, the comedy was recently ramped up when the Bad Lip Reading crew gave the politicians funny nicknames – and made them answer to them.

They’ve gone back in again – and it’s even funnier.

“Danger Glands!”

“I’ve found a tack in my flip-flop and now I’m suing.”

That may be the most sensible thing we’ve ever heard Lauren Boebert say.

This happened –

You can watch the full 14 minutes here. We’re hoping they’ll realise the potential of the House of Commons very soon.

Source Bad Lip Reading Image Screengrab