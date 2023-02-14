Who better to teach us Aussie slang than Cate Blanchett?

Celebrity

Despite being able to absolutely nail a whole range of accents, including – we suppose – Elvish, actress Cate Blanchett is a bona fide Aussie, born and raised in Melbourne.

For that reason, she is very much qualified to talk the rest of us through some Australian slang, and she did exactly that for Vanity Fair.

Quite a few things sounded like Briitish slang, including –

Shonky, adjective.

shon-ki Australian informal.

of poor or dubious quality.

It really doesn’t describe her career, though.

Here are a few reactions from YouTube users.

I adore Cate, it’s great to hear her natural Australian accent, since I’m so used to hearing her with an American voice in most of her roles.

Trina Q

I could listen to this woman recite the phone book and be completely enthralled. Wow…just wow 🤩🤩🤩

Warriorbard

I think I will now be using “thingo” on an hourly basis.

TrashPanda

This is the most Aussie I’ve ever seen her. What a delight :’)

Charlene Tan

I think there’s quite a lot of similarities with Aussie and UK slang.

Luce

Pedro Salles had this funny description of Aussie slang.

Aussies are like “What if we never finish a word, but pronounce them with the excitment of a happy boy scout?”

