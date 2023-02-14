This ancient Greek slapdown is as brutally effective today as it was 2,500 years ago

Twitter

It’s probably not the newest comeback you’ll read today. In fact, it’s very probably the oldest, dating back the thick end of 2,500 years or so.

But that only makes it more entertaining and it remains as brutally effective as ever.

‘Thucydides burn from 460BCE,’ said YaBoiNuke who shared it in the corner of Reddit called ‘rare insults’ for reasons which will become obvious.

Now that’s what we call a high IQ burn.

‘Pretty much “I’m physically fragile, and am intimidated by strong or athletic people, so let me come up with this subjective set of rules that helps me feel superior.”

GekidoTC ‘The new hire at my library is a body builder. Man also went to priest school and runs d&d games and a bunch of other stuff.’

iesharael ‘Self betterment is good in any form. You need a strong and healthy body to protect and nurture a great mind. Martial arts, exercise, and good eating and sleeping habits are a great way to increase your focus too.’

spookydood39 ‘Yup; this has been known since the days of the ancient Greek philosophers. Aristotle, Socrates, etc, were all quite fit. ‘Hell, “Plato” isn’t even Plato’s real name. It’s a nickname, meaning “wide,” that the guy got because of how built he was.’

Wyldfire2112

Bravo, Thucydides.

And just in case you were wondering, to Wikipedia!

‘Thucydides (c. 460 – c. 400 BC) was an Athenian historian and general. ‘His History of the Peloponnesian War recounts the fifth-century BC war between Sparta and Athens until the year 411 BC. ‘Thucydides has been dubbed the father of “scientific history” by those who accept his claims to have applied strict standards of impartiality and evidence-gathering and analysis of cause and effect, without reference to intervention by the gods, as outlined in his introduction to his work.’

Source Reddit u/YaBoiNuke