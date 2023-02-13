A landlord in America had an interesting solution to their tenants’ mouse infestation

Animals

When Brooklyn-based writer and Twitter user, Kate Mooney, along with her neighbour, saw mice in their apartments, they naturally reported this to their landlord.

The landlord responded with an interesting proposal…

so my neighbor and i both had mouse sightings this week. here’s how our landlord responded: pic.twitter.com/KXYN4seXwN — Kate Mooney (@yatinbrooklyn) February 10, 2023

Let’s take a closer look…

The exchange went wildly viral, gaining nearly 30K retweets. Here’s what other Twitter users made of it all:

Wait. Are we supposed to feel outrage or delight? (I am trending towards delight.) — Tracy Maher (@tracym) February 10, 2023

is this bad or good? i'm feeling like you just got a really awesome cat named fat bastard who's a girl — John Hornor Jacobs (@johnhornor) February 10, 2023

Your landlord is a problem solver. I'm not sure how I feel about their cat naming practices, but it's hard not to respect the problem solving. — Kai MacMahon (@kaimac) February 10, 2023

i want to watch a tv show about phoebe and fat bastard becoming best friends — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) February 10, 2023

the “please discuss ladies” is killing me — no more reboots plz (@abipolargay) February 10, 2023

To sum up …

Mice – "Remember that sweet pad where everyone got cat murdered? Let's not go back there." Perfect. — TheTerribleDreadfuls (@bjmccomiskie) February 10, 2023

The landlord solutions we all want.

