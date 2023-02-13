This FT reader’s comment about the struggles of getting by on £1m had people hollering into next week

Life

We’re grateful to Financial Times journalist Lucy Watson for highlighting this reader’s comment about the perils of getting by on just £1m a year.

It was in response to a comment piece headlined, ‘Is there such a thing as too much pay?’.

And apparently there isn’t, at least, not according to this reader who calls themselves ‘EnglishRose’. And it’s quite the read.

New “£xxx isn’t a big salary” just dropped. This time it’s £1m. https://t.co/VQZS2abTFc pic.twitter.com/l74iG5HNjk — Lucy Watson (@Lucywwatson) February 13, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s that comment again in full.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

“after spending his money, this man doesn’t have his money anymore” is such a take!! — Amelia Tait (@ameliargh) February 13, 2023

Once I’ve bought all my gold bars I have just 150k left for holidays — Archie Bland (@archiebland) February 13, 2023

Fortunately, research has just found a tinier violin pic.twitter.com/9oAuEOMi2h — John O’Shea (@politicalhackuk) February 13, 2023

Very happy to see my income whittled down to £150k p.a. before we start talking about food and fine dining — Jeremy Noel-Tod (@jntod) February 13, 2023

Well if its not much, maybe £1m/yr should be the new minimum wage. After all, it is almost impossible to survive on so little, right? — Recreational Dentist (@pbAstronaut) February 13, 2023

But our favourite reply might have been from a fellow FT reader – responding to the same comment piece – who spent a few moments doing some numbers and came up with this.

Last word to @Lucywwatson herself.

I do enjoy our readers’ comments. They can be such an education — Lucy Watson (@Lucywwatson) February 13, 2023

Source Twitter @Lucywwatson FT