Life

This FT reader’s comment about the struggles of getting by on £1m had people hollering into next week

Poke Staff. Updated February 13th, 2023

We’re grateful to Financial Times journalist Lucy Watson for highlighting this reader’s comment about the perils of getting by on just £1m a year.

It was in response to a comment piece headlined, ‘Is there such a thing as too much pay?’.

And apparently there isn’t, at least, not according to this reader who calls themselves ‘EnglishRose’. And it’s quite the read.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here’s that comment again in full.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

But our favourite reply might have been from a fellow FT reader – responding to the same comment piece – who spent a few moments doing some numbers and came up with this.

Last word to @Lucywwatson herself.

Source Twitter @Lucywwatson FT