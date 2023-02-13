This 1-in-a-million shot is surely the most remarkable paper aeroplane trip you’ll ever take

Videos

Here’s a thing of absolute wonder, a video of some paper aeroplanes being launched from the top of a building which has gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘Never Tell Me The Odds’.

And if you stick to the end (please stick to the end!) you’ll find out why.

Don’t even try to pretend you weren’t cheering by the end of that. Incredible!

‘I thought they were going for distance. This was unexpectedly satisfying!’

Lonely_ProdiG ‘I couldn’t stand this camera angle. My mind wanted me to jump.’

ArriveRaiseHellLeave “Wait we have to name our planes!” “Yeah uh mines just the paper airplane”

MikeyFermion

Source Reddit u/must_go