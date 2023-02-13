Surely the most entertaining way of saying ‘No’ that you’ll read this week

Twitter

There’s two ways you can say no (well, probably a lot more than two, but stick with us, please).

You can just say ‘no’ or you can come up with something rather more inventive and entertaining than that.

And this – in response to a newspaper request to use a family video – is firmly in the second camp.

‘So…… there’s still a chance then?’ asked flopsychops who shared it over on Reddit.

A proper cracker.

And if you’re thinking it sounds familiar, then you’re absolutely right (especially if you are a fan of Frasier).

Source Reddit u/flopsychops