13 supremely savage comebacks from which there was simply no return

Life

If you like a good comeback then you’ve come to the right place, 13 of the all-time most popular examples from the corner of Reddit called – you guessed it – ‘comebacks’.

1. ‘Stubborn? I just know what I want. And he was begging with the 🥺’

(via)

2. ‘JESUS DUDE’

(via)

3. ‘She shouldn’t have asked’

(via)

4. ‘Gottem in 3 words’



(via)

5. ‘This comeback is just great 😂’



(via)

6. ‘Alphabetically …’

(via)

7. ‘I suppose I should be like you?’



(via)

8. ‘Bruh’



(via)

9. ‘It really would tho’



(via)

10. ‘Burn 🔥’



(via)

11. ‘He has his whole life planned out’

(via)

12. ‘This one from my childhood is still the one that gets me the most’

(via)

13. ‘OHHHHHHHHH’

(via)

Source Reddit r/Comebacks