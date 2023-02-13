This demand for expensive wedding gifts got exactly the response it deserved

Pics

There’s something about a wedding that can bring out the difficult side of those involved. We’ve all heard of bridezillas, and we’re sure there are plenty of groomzillas, too.

One thing that increasingly sours the experience of receiving an invitation to the happy event is when the couple demand expensive gifts or donations.

Over on r/ChoosingBeggars, u/Givemeaupvotes has spotted something like that.

Check it out.

That’s the response a lot of people would have given, including most of these.

1.

I would pay $500 to not go to a wedding at 6am.

anneofred

2.

I’m sure a gift over $500 would be “appreciated a lot”. Anyway here’s a toaster, congrats.

aniperfox99

3.

Not “can’t go”, but “won’t go”. Kickass.

BrotherMack

4.

Wedding starting at 6am, and $500 gifts, and telling people which hotel to stay at? I’d be out too.

the_whole_arsenal

5.

Expects $500 gift but can’t be bothered to send a wedding invitation?

TalkPunnyToMe

6.

Why does it matter how much the gift is worth? Isn’t it nice to get gifted things you might need?

MizterConfusing

7.

Come on, folks, fight fire with fire. You give them an envelope with a url linking to your Instagram account, where you shoutout their wedding and post photos to all your followers. The collaboration is worth WAY more than $500.

TripleJeopardy

8.

I’m surprised that they didn’t put their Venmo acct # and request cash despots to be made to their acct.

OkieLady1952

9.

Gift them a $0.01 NFT and claim it will be $500 in the future.

CharrCheese

10.

Should say ‘Can’t wait to fleece you’.

HalarHala

11.

You lost me at 6AM start.

ScienceThot

12.

Gifts over $1000 are appreciated a lotter.

TheRealConine

13.

I don’t even think I own anything that is worth $500.

AngryHippo3920

14.

“Gifts over $500 are appreciated. “ Response: “ Yeah, so’s a show of good manners and class, but it looks like neither of us is getting what we want.”

2CRowsOnMyMantle

u/welcometodiowa/em> had a suggestion for a gift for the happy couple.

Wonder how much they’d appreciate opening $501 worth of dildos in front of their parents and grandparents. Would it be a lot or a lot?

Still not worth getting there for six in the morning.

Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image Wijdan mq on Unsplash