Brian Cox had the best response to suggestions that aliens are invading

That spate of balloons turning up unannounced and unidentified over parts of North America have got people wondering whether aliens have invaded.

Strictly speaking they are UFOs, just not necessarily that sort of UFO.

The Pentagon only added to the speculation when the United States’ finest military brains refused to rule out they were indeed alien encounters.

Here’s what our favourite DJ Shaun Keaveny made of the whole thing so far.

"An official admitted he couldn't rule out the objects were extra-terrestrials. The object has been described by defence officials as an unmanned octagonal structure with strings attached to it."

Wow! Aliens use string!? Do they have blu-tak as well?:https://t.co/STihqXU5V5 — Shaun Keaveny 💙 (@shaunwkeaveny) February 13, 2023

We mention it because it prompted this response from Keaveny regular (and our favourite big brain) Professor Brian Cox, which is surely the only last word anyone needs on the subject.

I've always suspected that an advanced alien civilisation with the technology to travel at close to light speed across interstellar distances would arrive in Earth orbit unobserved and proceed to dispatch a fleet of small, easily detectable balloons into our atmosphere. https://t.co/OlDM2LXrOG — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) February 13, 2023

Boom.

Until it turns out they actually are aliens, obviously.

And it’s not the first time we’ve had reason to love Brian Cox on Twitter, including this response to a story about a Russian super-yacht’s ‘infinite’ wine cellar.

It doesn’t have an infinite wine cellar. Unless it contains an eternal Kerr black hole, although even then it wouldn’t be a very good wine cellar because you couldn’t get the wine out, at least into our Universe. https://t.co/v2wsV1kCCO — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) March 29, 2022

And also when he tweeted this!

I’ve found someone to do all the long lens staring at the sky shots on top of mountains for the next series. Nobody will notice. https://t.co/LtWFvS3AwT — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) December 10, 2021

Source Twitter @ProfBrianCox Image Unsplash