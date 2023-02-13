Entertainment

22 favourite jokes, memes and comments about this year’s Brit Awards

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 13th, 2023

Less than a week after the Grammys, the music world was again celebrating and rewarding the successes of the past year at Saturday’s Brit Awards.

The non-gendered approach saw the Artist of the Year category raising concerns due to the shortlist containing no women, supposedly due to a low percentage of female-made new music.

Harry Styles improved on his Grammys haul, taking home four awards.

Sam Smith‘s outfit was the talk of the internet – again.

The always highly entertaining Lewis Capaldi performed for the audience and posed for the photographers.

Although, host Mo Gilligan invented the mash-up musician Sam Capaldi while introducing him to the stage.

Wet Leg, who won in two categories, took the opportunity of their second acceptance speech to send a NSFW message to the government.

Various aspects of the awards trended on Twitter well into Sunday, but here are the best related tweets we spotted – heavily weighted towards Sam Smith’s look.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2