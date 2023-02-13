22 favourite jokes, memes and comments about this year’s Brit Awards

Entertainment

Less than a week after the Grammys, the music world was again celebrating and rewarding the successes of the past year at Saturday’s Brit Awards.

The non-gendered approach saw the Artist of the Year category raising concerns due to the shortlist containing no women, supposedly due to a low percentage of female-made new music.

The nominees for BRITs 2023 Artist of the Year in partnership with @YouTube Shorts are: Central Cee@fredagainagain1@george_ezra@Harry_Styles

Stormzy Watch The #BRITs 2023 on Saturday 11 Feb on @ITV and @ITVX pic.twitter.com/rl88jTkUVG — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 12, 2023

.@charli_xcx had the best reponse to the Brits' failure to nominate any women for best artist. pic.twitter.com/zCkHN2FP50 — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) February 12, 2023

Harry Styles improved on his Grammys haul, taking home four awards.

Sam Smith‘s outfit was the talk of the internet – again.

The always highly entertaining Lewis Capaldi performed for the audience and posed for the photographers.

Although, host Mo Gilligan invented the mash-up musician Sam Capaldi while introducing him to the stage.

I’m such a huge fan of Sam Capaldi #BRITs pic.twitter.com/xmjYLqoZ9t — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2023

Wet Leg, who won in two categories, took the opportunity of their second acceptance speech to send a NSFW message to the government.

Various aspects of the awards trended on Twitter well into Sunday, but here are the best related tweets we spotted – heavily weighted towards Sam Smith’s look.

Ha ha look at Sam Smith, can't believe the silly clothes, wots the world coming to – this generation eh? pic.twitter.com/bJ0GmzriXF — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) February 11, 2023

Thought I was too old to enjoy the Brit Awards Not after this… pic.twitter.com/U2YRs7MRhm — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 12, 2023

I mean, I don’t hate the new Darth Vader design.

#BRITs pic.twitter.com/oAoclX21J2 — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 11, 2023

As magnificent as Sam Smith’s Brit Awards outfit was, regret to report that he chickened out of wearing the matching hat. pic.twitter.com/GgPV1H0VwD — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 12, 2023

There’s no shame in not knowing who the acts are on the #BRITs. Mo Gilligan doesn’t either. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 11, 2023

me walking onto a Ryanair flight trying to avoid extra baggage fees x pic.twitter.com/jkDWCDj5jf — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) February 11, 2023

And winner of most inarticulate person of the night goes too…….#Brits2023 — Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) February 11, 2023

“you’re now just the equivalent of your dad watching the Brits in 1996 and saying this is a load of old rubbish “ pic.twitter.com/5Qo8R0InmU — kramerica industries (@hepimp) February 12, 2023

harry drunk as hell walking through all the tables trying to find the stage at the brits pic.twitter.com/pIDxzNrCIE — grace 🪩 (@bythepocketful) February 11, 2023

I know Wet Leg's fuck the Tories will gain attention. But there was a lovely tribute to Liz Truss from Sam Smith at the BRITs. pic.twitter.com/SUe4GpjRpA — Mark (@worgztheowl) February 12, 2023

