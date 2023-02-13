22 favourite jokes, memes and comments about this year’s Brit Awards
Less than a week after the Grammys, the music world was again celebrating and rewarding the successes of the past year at Saturday’s Brit Awards.
The non-gendered approach saw the Artist of the Year category raising concerns due to the shortlist containing no women, supposedly due to a low percentage of female-made new music.
The nominees for BRITs 2023 Artist of the Year in partnership with @YouTube Shorts are:
Central Cee@fredagainagain1@george_ezra@Harry_Styles
Stormzy
Watch The #BRITs 2023 on Saturday 11 Feb on @ITV and @ITVX pic.twitter.com/rl88jTkUVG
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 12, 2023
.@charli_xcx had the best reponse to the Brits' failure to nominate any women for best artist. pic.twitter.com/zCkHN2FP50
— Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) February 12, 2023
Harry Styles improved on his Grammys haul, taking home four awards.
This reaction >#BRITs pic.twitter.com/CD4HIc0KkO
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Sam Smith‘s outfit was the talk of the internet – again.
Simply obsessed with @samsmith's look #BRITs pic.twitter.com/bFjOtP5SJz
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
The always highly entertaining Lewis Capaldi performed for the audience and posed for the photographers.
It's the poses for me @lewiscapaldi #BRITs pic.twitter.com/WFobWdnJdX
— BRIT Awards (@BRITs) February 11, 2023
Although, host Mo Gilligan invented the mash-up musician Sam Capaldi while introducing him to the stage.
I’m such a huge fan of Sam Capaldi #BRITs pic.twitter.com/xmjYLqoZ9t
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 11, 2023
Wet Leg, who won in two categories, took the opportunity of their second acceptance speech to send a NSFW message to the government.
I really like Wet Leg!
What a way to end an acceptance speech ‘Fuck the Tories.’#BRITs
#Brits2023 #GeneralElectionN0W #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/P2A6UR1u2i
— Mike H (@mikoh123) February 11, 2023
Various aspects of the awards trended on Twitter well into Sunday, but here are the best related tweets we spotted – heavily weighted towards Sam Smith’s look.
1.
Ha ha look at Sam Smith, can't believe the silly clothes, wots the world coming to – this generation eh? pic.twitter.com/bJ0GmzriXF
— Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) February 11, 2023
2.
Thought I was too old to enjoy the Brit Awards
Not after this…
— Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) February 12, 2023
3.
I mean, I don’t hate the new Darth Vader design.
#BRITs pic.twitter.com/oAoclX21J2
— Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 11, 2023
4.
As magnificent as Sam Smith’s Brit Awards outfit was, regret to report that he chickened out of wearing the matching hat. pic.twitter.com/GgPV1H0VwD
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) February 12, 2023
5.
There’s no shame in not knowing who the acts are on the #BRITs. Mo Gilligan doesn’t either.
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 11, 2023
6.
me walking onto a Ryanair flight trying to avoid extra baggage fees x pic.twitter.com/jkDWCDj5jf
— Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) February 11, 2023
7.
And winner of most inarticulate person of the night goes too…….#Brits2023
— Arthur Smith (@ArfurSmith) February 11, 2023
8.
“you’re now just the equivalent of your dad watching the Brits in 1996 and saying this is a load of old rubbish “ pic.twitter.com/5Qo8R0InmU
— kramerica industries (@hepimp) February 12, 2023
9.
harry drunk as hell walking through all the tables trying to find the stage at the brits pic.twitter.com/pIDxzNrCIE
— grace 🪩 (@bythepocketful) February 11, 2023
10.
I know Wet Leg's fuck the Tories will gain attention. But there was a lovely tribute to Liz Truss from Sam Smith at the BRITs. pic.twitter.com/SUe4GpjRpA
— Mark (@worgztheowl) February 12, 2023
11.
The Brits looks to me like a cross between London Fashion Week and a Nightingale Hospital.
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) February 11, 2023