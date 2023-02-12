Twitter

17 quietly hilarious tweets from the Lousy Librarian account

Poke Staff. Updated February 12th, 2023

We love libraries and we love librarians. The Lousy Librarian Twitter account shares their world-weary sneak peeks into what it’s like to work there, and we love that too.

Here are 17 favourite tweets.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2