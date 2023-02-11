Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are nine of the best that have gone viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Certified. Grade A. Legend. 🫅’



(via)

2. ‘Beautiful censorship, beautiful murder, 10/10’

(via)

3. ‘MTG gets destroyed by AOC’

(via)

4. ‘No women knows female anatomy enough to do accurate sculptures about them …’

(via)

5. ‘Why aren’t people afraid of showing their stupidity in public?’

(via)

6. ‘Don’t worry it’s all part of the plan people’

(via)

7. ‘He got what he deserved’



(via)

8. ‘A music composer’



(via)

9. ‘That’s gotta hurt a tiny bit’



(via)

Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords