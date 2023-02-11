13 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s that time of the week when we round up our favourite funny pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘Inflation is tearing my family apart!’

2. ‘My co-worker asked me if I could tell him what the symbols meant because I know Chinese’

3. ‘Waitress left kind messages on our drinks. Feel like mine’s missing something…’



4. ‘Looks like someone got tired of his banana chair and abandoned it downstairs in my neighborhood 🤔’

5. ‘My friend’s rough notebook of Math. It’s even crazier how he knows where has he written what, in this mess’

6. ‘My boyfriend’s in pain so I got him a cake’



7. ‘These fellas look highly suspicious, also the car may be stolen… Not sure if I should report it or not …’

8. ‘This sign at a local thrift shop’

9. ‘The gifts my wife got me on my birthday today. I think she’s trying to tell me that my sh-t stinks 😂’

10. ‘Expert on BBC breakfast does report with cat casually chilling on his chest’

11. ‘These tinder profiles are getting wilder’

12. ‘The longest minute in the world’

13. ‘My wife called me down to the basement, saying something was preventing her from doing laundry. This was the culprit.’

Source Reddit r/funny/