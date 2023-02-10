Whoever wrote these cat toy instructions has never met a cat

Animals

There’s a reason nobody has started a Guide Cats for the Blind association, and it isn’t just because they’d need an extra-long harness.

Cats can be trained but only with great difficulty, and your average domestic shorthair – or longhair or bald, for that matter – is more likely to have its owner trained than the other way around.

So, this post shared by u/elphaba16 shows that not everybody who makes products for cats has a clue what they’re really like.

‘Do not allow’? ‘ALLOW’?

Clearly, these Reddit users were a lot more familiar with cat characteristics than the manufacturer.

The cat will find out on their own whether or not the roof can hold their weight.

wasted-degrees

You know the first place that damn cat is going, right?

Punnalackakememumu

What kind of pathetic material is that made of that can’t support a cat? Is it some sort of cardboard machine?

ToolBoxMotley

My vet after my cat got belly stitches “don’t let your cat jump on anything for 2 weeks” Me looking at them 😶 [resolution, bought a dog kennel for the cat to spend recovery time in]

banana

PLACE SOMEONE ELSES’S CAT ON TOP OF THE ROOF TO ENSURE COMPLIANCE.

Cranium_Insanium

Sneaking suspicion this was designed by someone who has never owned, encountered, or heard the most basic facts about cats.

abase

Tell me you’ve never owned a cat without telling me you’ve never owned a cat.

Sllbright1111

Just show him the notice in the instructions, I’m sure the cat will understand.

erm1zo

I tell my cat what to do all the time. She doesn’t listen but boy oh boy do I tell her what to do.

LifeBuilder

My cats would view that as a challenge, one to see if I could stop them and two to see which would be the one to cave the roof in.

TheLord2fli

Why would you design anything for a cat and not expect them to sit and perch on any part they damn well please.

WebGruntz

Voiding your warranty instantly! By design.

CainPillar

u/younevershouldnt had the perfect solution.

If you don’t want the cat on that bit, surely you just have to try to make it go there?

Now, that person knows cats.

