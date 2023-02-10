This outrageous job ad reads like something you’d find on Tinder – only 9 responses you need
Job ad of the week is surely this, a properly jaw-dropping recruitment poster that’s just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.
‘They want a cashier who’s a college graduate, has a diploma, transcript of records from the uni, within 20-30 years old, minimum of 5’2 height. And the salary be minimum wage,’ said sinayaax who posted it.
Extraordinary stuff. And these are surely the only 9 responses you need (apart from ‘no thanks’, obviously).
1.
‘Sex, age and height discrimination?’
My_Penbroke
2.
‘Right! Where’s the weight requirement? /s’
Mindless_Editor_9360
3.
‘That’s what the 2×2 photo is for.’
Puzzleheaded-Ice2388
4.
‘Is this a help needed ad or a cringey Tinder profile?’
Objective-Ferret1394
5.
‘A cringey Tinder profile would have said 5’2 MAXIMUM.’
Darkpoulay
6.
‘Minimum 5’2″…guess they don’t want to be short staffed.’
CookieThumpr
7.
‘That’s a “Nobody wants to work” job description.’
rakklle
8.
‘This has got to be satire.’
snake-juice
9.
‘Unfortunately not. This is how it is in my country (PH)🚶🏻♀️’
‘Philippines reaching new heights in ridiculous job qualifications people think it’s fake 🤣’
sinayaax
Source Reddit u/sinayaax