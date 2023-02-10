This outrageous job ad reads like something you’d find on Tinder – only 9 responses you need

Life

Job ad of the week is surely this, a properly jaw-dropping recruitment poster that’s just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.

‘They want a cashier who’s a college graduate, has a diploma, transcript of records from the uni, within 20-30 years old, minimum of 5’2 height. And the salary be minimum wage,’ said sinayaax who posted it.

Extraordinary stuff. And these are surely the only 9 responses you need (apart from ‘no thanks’, obviously).

1.

‘Sex, age and height discrimination?’

My_Penbroke

2.

‘Right! Where’s the weight requirement? /s’

Mindless_Editor_9360

3.

‘That’s what the 2×2 photo is for.’

Puzzleheaded-Ice2388

4.

‘Is this a help needed ad or a cringey Tinder profile?’

Objective-Ferret1394

5.

‘A cringey Tinder profile would have said 5’2 MAXIMUM.’

Darkpoulay

6.

‘Minimum 5’2″…guess they don’t want to be short staffed.’

CookieThumpr

7.

‘That’s a “Nobody wants to work” job description.’

rakklle

8.

‘This has got to be satire.’

snake-juice

9.

‘Unfortunately not. This is how it is in my country (PH)🚶🏻‍♀️’

‘Philippines reaching new heights in ridiculous job qualifications people think it’s fake 🤣’

sinayaax

Source Reddit u/sinayaax