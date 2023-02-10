Entertainment

This all-time confidently incorrect quiz show fail is making everyone’s day better

Poke Staff. Updated February 10th, 2023

This quiz show fail is making everyone’s day better.

It’s a moment from back in the day on ITV’s Tipping Point which has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter.

The question is to name the other American state which both begins and ends with A. Now we’re not sure we’d have got it in time, but we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t have come up with this …

Gutted for the lad (it’s Arizona, just in case you were wondering …)

