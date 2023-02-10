This all-time confidently incorrect quiz show fail is making everyone’s day better

Entertainment

This quiz show fail is making everyone’s day better.

It’s a moment from back in the day on ITV’s Tipping Point which has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter.

The question is to name the other American state which both begins and ends with A. Now we’re not sure we’d have got it in time, but we’re pretty sure we wouldn’t have come up with this …

Gutted for the lad (it’s Arizona, just in case you were wondering …)

The cringe is unreal. Imagine his mates showing him this video. Probably every day. — Andrew | Designer of Everything (@designerofevery) February 9, 2023

To be fair, I’m not sure if the contestants can see the question so it must be very easy to miss some of the detail. — Triguy (@Ironmantriman) February 9, 2023

This is so pure. He’s so innocent. Like a little baby chimneysweep. — John Brown’s Beard🇺🇦 (@johnbrownsbeard) February 9, 2023

Duh. The answer is “A Florida” — Spanko Heffron (@SurrealHeff) February 9, 2023

Source Twitter @NoContextBrits